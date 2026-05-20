《TAIPEI TIMES》Institute unveils a second-generation Kestrel launcher

A solider holds a second-generation Kestrel rocket launcher system in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

Staff writer, with CNA

The National Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology has unveiled a second-generation Kestrel rocket launcher system that can penetrate 67cm of armor and has an effective range of 500m.

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Developmental testing for the second-generation launcher continues, but it should be completed by the end of next month, the institute told a media event.

The new Kestrel has a larger launcher tube than its previous version to accommodate an increase in rocket caliber to 96mm from 66mm, while the tube is also 6cm longer than previously at 116cm, it said.

At 7.4kg, the unit weighs 2.3kg more than its predecessor, it added.

The new launcher is shoulder-carried with a strap, as was the first-generation weapon, the institute said, adding that it is a disposable, single-use system.

The institute’s Systems Manufacturing Center displayed a 67cm rolled homogeneous armor （RHA） steel plate to illustrate penetration performance, along with a thermal imaging sight attachment, training rounds and a virtual reality simulation system.

Another improved feature is its 5x optical zoom sight that has a predicted line of sight （PLOS） reticle, allowing moving targets to be tracked, the institute said.

The sight is mounted on a tactical rail on the launcher and can be detached for use on other rail-equipped units, it said.

The institute has also developed an infrared thermal imaging sight for night operations, which is likewise equipped with a PLOS reticle, it said.

The institute said that it is also developing a confined-space variant of the new Kestrel.

The variant is fitted with a module to reduce backblast flame, heat and pressure, it said.

Shoulder-launched weapon systems generally come in two primary variants: open-space systems, which generate dangerous backblast, and confined-space variants.

Testing of the variant is expected to be completed in the second half of this year, it said.

Based on information provided by the institute, the two variants feature identical caliber rockets, weights and expected penetration performance.

However, the confined-space launcher would be much heavier at 10kg because of the blast suppression mechanism, with its an overall length of 145cm.

Systems Manufacturing Center head Chang Chia-hua （張家華） said that the second-generation Kestrel would be the world’s fourth rocket launcher capable of being fired from enclosed spaces, after the M72A8 LAW, the AT4 and the Carl-Gustaf.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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