為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Institute unveils a second-generation Kestrel launcher

    2026/05/20 03:00
    A solider holds a second-generation Kestrel rocket launcher system in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    A solider holds a second-generation Kestrel rocket launcher system in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The National Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology has unveiled a second-generation Kestrel rocket launcher system that can penetrate 67cm of armor and has an effective range of 500m.

    Developmental testing for the second-generation launcher continues, but it should be completed by the end of next month, the institute told a media event.

    The new Kestrel has a larger launcher tube than its previous version to accommodate an increase in rocket caliber to 96mm from 66mm, while the tube is also 6cm longer than previously at 116cm, it said.

    At 7.4kg, the unit weighs 2.3kg more than its predecessor, it added.

    The new launcher is shoulder-carried with a strap, as was the first-generation weapon, the institute said, adding that it is a disposable, single-use system.

    The institute’s Systems Manufacturing Center displayed a 67cm rolled homogeneous armor （RHA） steel plate to illustrate penetration performance, along with a thermal imaging sight attachment, training rounds and a virtual reality simulation system.

    Another improved feature is its 5x optical zoom sight that has a predicted line of sight （PLOS） reticle, allowing moving targets to be tracked, the institute said.

    The sight is mounted on a tactical rail on the launcher and can be detached for use on other rail-equipped units, it said.

    The institute has also developed an infrared thermal imaging sight for night operations, which is likewise equipped with a PLOS reticle, it said.

    The institute said that it is also developing a confined-space variant of the new Kestrel.

    The variant is fitted with a module to reduce backblast flame, heat and pressure, it said.

    Shoulder-launched weapon systems generally come in two primary variants: open-space systems, which generate dangerous backblast, and confined-space variants.

    Testing of the variant is expected to be completed in the second half of this year, it said.

    Based on information provided by the institute, the two variants feature identical caliber rockets, weights and expected penetration performance.

    However, the confined-space launcher would be much heavier at 10kg because of the blast suppression mechanism, with its an overall length of 145cm.

    Systems Manufacturing Center head Chang Chia-hua （張家華） said that the second-generation Kestrel would be the world’s fourth rocket launcher capable of being fired from enclosed spaces, after the M72A8 LAW, the AT4 and the Carl-Gustaf.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播