《TAIPEI TIMES》Pension benefits to begin automatically disbursing

A plaque bearing the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s name is pictured at its headquarters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

By Hou Chia-yu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday announced that eligible National Pension Program participants would begin receiving their pension upon turning 65, with no need to apply.

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The announcement came in the wake of a case disclosed by a social media user about an elderly family member who had paid into the program throughout their life but died shortly after turning 65.

When the family later applied for the pension, funeral benefits and survivors’ pension, the application was rejected, they said.

The case sparked criticism of the pension system, with some questioning whether “paying in guarantees you will actually receive benefits,” and reignited debates over the fairness of the program.

Department of Social Insurance Director-General Chang Yu-hsuan （張鈺旋） said yesterday that after a review, the rules for applying for the pension would be relaxed.

Effective immediately, anyone who turns 65 and has no outstanding national pension contributions would no longer need to apply, she said, adding that the Bureau of Labor Insurance would automatically review eligibility and issue the pension to those who qualify.

Chang said the case involves three different types of benefits, — pension, funeral subsidies and survivors’ pension — and is not a matter of “paying in, but receiving nothing.”

Under current regulations, for funeral subsidies, if the insured person dies after turning 65, they are no longer within the active coverage period and therefore do not qualify for the benefit, she said.

The survivors’ pension is designed to support family members who were dependent on the insured person and are economically vulnerable, she said.

There are restrictions based on age, work capacity and income, she said, adding that if there are no eligible dependents, the benefit cannot be claimed.

The ministry said that, considering the application requirements for the National Pension Program are straightforward — anyone aged 65 or older with no outstanding contributions is theoretically already eligible — it has decided to change the approach.

Claims for survivor benefits and funeral subsidies still require submission of the necessary documents, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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