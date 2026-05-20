《TAIPEI TIMES》Premier unveils family support scheme

Premier Cho Jung-tai, center, attends a press conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday ahead of President William Lai’s two-year anniversary in office today. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

INCENTIVES: The Cabinet is to review next week the ‘0-to-18 full support’ policy covering childbirth, child-rearing and education before an official announcement

Staff writer, with CNA

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Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） yesterday unveiled a broad package of family support measures, including expanded parental leave and housing tax incentives for parents, as part of the government’s efforts to address a declining birthrate.

Speaking at a Cabinet news conference ahead of the second anniversary of President William Lai （賴清德） taking office, Cho said the government would introduce a “0-to-18 full support” policy covering childbirth, child-rearing and education.

The new measures are to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting next week before an official announcement, he said.

Under the proposal, the government would provide comprehensive support through increased subsidies, reduced financial burdens, greater workplace flexibility and expanded caregiving services, with the aim of creating a more family-friendly ecosystem.

One of the key measures would expand the parental leave system by extending eligibility to parents of children up to six years old, up from the current age limit of three, Cho said.

To encourage parents to share caregiving responsibilities, the government would introduce housing tax incentives for families raising children, and review regulations governing marriage leave, maternity leave and paternity leave, he said.

The premier said the administration has already briefed the president on the proposals and assessed the country’s fiscal capacity to support the measures, although details are still being finalized ahead of Cabinet review.

Cho made the announcement after the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） caucus on Monday proposed its own package to address the nation’s declining birthrate, including fully subsidized National Health Insurance premiums for children up to six years old, childcare subsidies of NT$20,000 every six months for children up to six years old, and a monthly child allowance of NT$5,000 for children up to 15 years old.

Public policy should not be judged solely on the size of spending commitments, but on whether measures are backed by comprehensive planning and balanced support mechanisms, he said.

Separately, the premier touted the administration’s achievements over the past year and outlined upcoming policy initiatives.

Taiwan’s GDP grew 8.68 percent last year. Driven by this momentum, the monthly minimum wage is expected to break the NT$30,000 threshold next year, Cho said.

The government is considering salary adjustments for military personnel, civil servants and public school teachers, he said.

While the exact scale of any public-sector pay raise remains under review, Cho said any proposed adjustment must first be evaluated by the government’s remuneration review committee, which would take various socioeconomic factors into consideration.

To sustain long-term economic resilience, Cho said he has instructed government agencies to draft a comprehensive bill aimed at supporting the transformation and upgrading of small, medium and micro-enterprises.

Backed by expanded budget allocations, the bill would build on last year’s efforts, which assisted more than 290,000 small, medium and micro-enterprises in digital and net-zero transformations, while continuing to drive growth in traditional sectors and Taiwan’s five key “trusted industries” — semiconductors, artificial intelligence, military, security/surveillance and next-generation communications, Cho said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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