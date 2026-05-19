《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwanese teams win 8 awards in robotics contest

Taiwanese participants at the Robofest World Competition pose for a photograph with the Republic of China flag at Lawrence Technological University in Michigan last week. Photo courtesy of the International AI Education Association

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese students delivered a strong performance at this year’s international robotics competition in the US, winning eight awards, including two gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

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Dozens of Taiwanese elementary, junior-high, and high-school students competed against teams from 25 countries at the Robofest World Competition, which was held from Thursday to Saturday last week at Lawrence Technological University in Michigan.

Taiwan’s representative office in Chicago later presented congratulatory messages to the award-winning students, commending their dedication and encouraging them to continue striving for excellence in their future endeavors.

Taiwanese teams have consistently performed well at the Robofest competition over the past few years, with their achievements highlighting the students’ solid foundation and competitiveness in artificial intelligence and science education, the representative office said.

A team from Kang Chiao International School in New Taipei City won gold, as well as the People’s Choice Award in the RoboMed Senior category.

The RoboMed category requires students to design biomedical and health science-related robotics projects, using interactive technology. It also promotes an entrepreneurial approach, with robots featuring programmed computational elements and participant-built systems incorporating sensors and/or actuators, the event’s Web site says.

The other gold-winning Taiwanese team was from Washington High School in Taichung, competing in the Exhibition Senior category.

A Taiwanese student team called The Dreamers was awarded a silver medal in the Unknown Mission Challenge, where tasks were revealed only on the day of competition, and the robots were built and programmed accordingly.

A student team from Pingtung County called Mecha Beast Alliance, which competed in the RoboParade category, won a bronze medal.

Three other Taiwanese teams each received special awards in their respective competition categories.

The annual Robofest competition allows young participants from around the world to compete in autonomous robotics challenges designed to promote interest in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, and computer science through hands-on learning.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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