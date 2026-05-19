《TAIPEI TIMES》Fifty countries back WHA bid, Taiwan says

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung speaks at the opening ceremony of the Taiwan Smart Medical and HealthTech Expo in Geneva on Sunday. Photo: CNA

STAYING VISIBLE:The health and foreign ministers attended events on the sidelines of the WHA, which they said showcase the nation’s important health contributions

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter, with CNA

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The executive or legislative bodies of more than 50 countries have expressed support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly （WHA） and other international organizations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday.

Eleven of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies have submitted a proposal to the WHO Secretariat calling for Taiwan to be invited to attend the WHA as an observer, it added.

The ministry also reiterated its call for the WHO Secretariat to maintain professionalism and neutrality, and to reject political interference from China.

The 79th WHA — which began yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland and ends on Saturday — brings together representatives of WHO member states to set global health policies and priorities.

For the 10th consecutive year, Taiwan has not received an invitation to attend, and China last week said that it would not agree to the “Taiwan region” participating in this year’s WHA.

Taiwan has not attended the WHA since 2016, when it participated as an observer during a period of warmer ties with Beijing.

Nevertheless, Taiwan has sent a delegation led by its health minister to Geneva every year to participate in bilateral meetings, forums, and campaign events on the sidelines of the WHA with civic groups and members of the medical community to gain international support for Taiwan’s inclusion.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） on Sunday said that Taiwan’s absence from the WHA is not only a global health issue, but also a diplomatic one, which is why medical experts from around the world participate in the events that Taiwan holds in Geneva to coincide with the WHA.

This year, Lin participated in the events alongside Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang （石崇良）, the first time a foreign minister had traveled to Geneva for the events, as well as the first time the two ministries had jointly held an expo there.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony for the Taiwan Smart Medical and HealthTech Expo, Lin said that through the expo, Taiwan hopes to demonstrate that it can make substantive contributions to global health resilience and show that “Taiwan can help and Taiwan is helping.”

The event’s slogan is “Who Cares? Taiwan Cares!” and the theme is “Chipping in with Taiwan,” which not only symbolizes Taiwan’s value to the world through its world-leading chips and artificial intelligence technology, but also stresses Taiwan’s critical role in smart healthcare supply chains, he said.

“I strongly urge the WHO Secretariat not to let political interference affect the organization’s professionalism and neutrality,” he said.

Shih added that “health is a fundamental human right” that “should never be subject to political conditions.”

“The exclusion of Taiwan from the global health system not only undermines this principle, but also creates unnecessary gaps in global health preparedness and response,” he said.

During a diplomatic reception on Sunday, the ministers thanked Taiwan’s diplomatic partners for their support of Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHA, saying it has helped ensure Taiwan’s voice is heard internationally.

Attendees at the reception included Eswatini Minister of Health Mduduzi Matsebula, who said that “leave no one behind” is the cornerstone of an effective and equitable healthcare system, and therefore, the Kingdom of Eswatini would continue to advocate for Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHA, because “Taiwan can help, and Taiwan is helping.”

Tuvaluan Minister of Health and Welfare Tuafafa Latasi said that his country deeply values Taiwan’s contributions to global health.

“We will continue to support and advocate for the international community to recognize Taiwan’s important role here and meaningful contributions in promoting better health around the world,” he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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