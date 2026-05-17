《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan vows to maintain ‘status quo’

The Republic of China flag flutters on the tower of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba, AFP

SECURITY: Taipei presses the US for arms supplies, saying the arms sales are not only a reflection of the US security commitment to Taiwan but also serve as a mutual deterrent against regional threats

By Chen Cheng-yu / Staff reporter, with agencies

請繼續往下閱讀...

Taiwan is committed to preserving the cross-strait “status quo” and contributing to regional peace and stability, the Presidential Office said yesterday.

“It is an undeniable fact that the Republic of China is a sovereign and independent democratic nation,” Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo （郭雅慧） said, adding that Beijing has no right to claim sovereignty over Taiwan.

The statements came after US President Donald Trump warned against Taiwanese independence.

Trump wrapped up a state visit to Beijing on Friday, during which Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） had pressed him not to support Taiwan.

Taiwan depends heavily on US security backing to deter China from carrying out its threat to annex the nation by force.

Trump said he and Xi “talked a lot” about Taiwan, and that the Chinese leader “does not want to see a fight for independence, because that would be a very strong confrontation.”

“I’m not looking to have somebody go independent. And, you know, we’re supposed to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war. I’m not looking for that,” Trump said. “I want China to cool down.”

“We’re not looking to have wars, and if you kept it the way it is, I think China’s going to be OK with that,” he added.

The US president said he made no commitment to Xi over Taiwan.

Kuo said President William Lai （賴清德） has consistently said Taiwan is committed to maintaining the cross-strait “status quo,” and contributing to regional peace and stability, adding that “it is a stance shared by Taiwan’s 23 million people who value freedom and democracy.”

Taiwan thanks Trump for his long-standing and continued support for security in the Taiwan Strait, she said, noting the “multiple reaffirmations from the US side, including President Trump and [US] Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that the consistent US policy and position toward Taiwan remain unchanged.”

Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with the US and “promote peace through strength, with the aim of safeguarding stability in the Taiwan Strait from threats or disruption,” Kuo said. “This is also a shared interest of Taiwan, the US and other democratic countries.”

The government yesterday also pressed for US arms supplies, after Trump said he had not decided on future sales.

Washington is bound by the Taiwan Relations Act to provide weapons to Taiwan.

In December last year, the Trump administration approved a record US$11 billion arms sale package for Taiwan. Lawmakers also approved a US$14 billion arms sale in January, but the sale cannot advance until Trump sends it to the US Congress.

Ahead of the summit with Xi, Trump had said he would speak to the Chinese leader about US arms sales to Taiwan, a departure from Washington’s previous insistence that it would not consult Beijing on the matter.

Trump said he would ultimately “make a determination over the next fairly short period” about the weapons after speaking to the person “that’s running Taiwan,” without specifying who he meant.

“I may do it. I may not do it,” Trump told Fox News.

“I’m holding that in abeyance, and it depends on China, it depends,” he said. “It’s a very good negotiating chip for us, frankly. It’s a lot of weapons.”

Trump also said Xi asked him directly if the US would defend Taiwan in a conflict.

“There’s only one person that knows that, you know, it is me, I’m the only person,” Trump said. “I said, ‘I don’t talk about that.’”

The US has a long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity over whether it would come to the aid of Taiwan if it is attacked by China, with Washington reserving the right to use force, but never explicitly saying whether it would actually intervene. However, negotiating any arms transfers with Xi would flout diplomatic policy.

Taiwan-US relations have also been dictated since 1982 by then-US president Ronald Reagan’s “six assurances,” which take a deliberately vague stance toward Taiwanese sovereignty, but explicitly state that the US would not consult with China on arms sales to Taiwan and would not revise the Taiwan Relations Act.

Asked whether he risked undermining the assurances, Trump said 1982 was “a long way” away, but reiterated he did not make commitments to Xi.

At the same time, he sowed doubt about whether he would follow through with the arms sale.

Still, he told Fox News that “nothing’s changed” with regard to the US’ stance on Taiwan.

In Taiwan, the Presidential Office said China’s escalating military threat is the “sole destabilizing factor” in the Indo-Pacific region, including the Taiwan Strait.

“Arms sales between Taiwan and the US are not only a reflection of the US security commitment to Taiwan as stipulated in the Taiwan Relations Act, but also serve as a mutual deterrence against regional threats,” Kuo said.

“Taiwan-US cooperation has always been demonstrated through action,” she said. “Taiwan looks forward to continuing to work with the US under the firm commitments of the Taiwan Relations Act.”

Asked about the possibility of Trump speaking with Lai about the proposed sale, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Chen Ming-chi （陳明祺） said Taiwan still needed to try to understand the “true intent” of Trump’s remarks.

A senior security official said the implication from Trump was “quite clear.”

“The party with whom arms sales are to be discussed is Taiwan, not Beijing,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the US following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China on Friday. Photo: Reuters

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法