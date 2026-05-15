《TAIPEI TIMES》US, EU voice support for Taiwan after no WHA invite

The WHO logo is pictured at the 77th World Health Assembly at the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 27, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON and BRUSSELS

The US and the EU voiced their support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations after Taipei was not invited to the upcoming World Health Assembly （WHA） for the 10th consecutive year.

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The 79th WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, is to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, from Monday to Saturday next week, bringing together WHO member states to set global health policies and priorities.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） on Monday said Taiwan had not received an invitation to the WHA for the 10th straight year due to pressure from China.

Asked for comment, a US Department of State spokesperson said that although Washington withdrew from the WHO in January, it remains supportive of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

“The world stands to benefit from Taiwan’s expertise and resources to address some of today’s most difficult global challenges,” the spokesperson added.

Washington’s decision to leave the WHO came after US President Donald Trump repeatedly accused WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of covering up China’s responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump also called the WHO “corrupt” and said the US was paying more than its fair share to the organization.

The European External Action Service （EEAS） also voiced its support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHA.

“Taiwan’s participation in international frameworks should be allowed wherever this is consistent with the rules or practice of the organization,” an unnamed EEAS spokesperson said.

On Monday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Guo Jiakun （郭嘉昆） said Beijing decided “not to approve the Taiwan region’s participation in this year’s WHA,” citing its “one China” principle.

Asked about Guo’s remarks, the EEAS spokesperson said that the “‘one China’ principle” asserted by China has “no international consensus” and is not “recognized or applied by the EU.”

The EU has its own “one China policy,” under which the EU recognizes the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, while also pursuing “friendly relations and close cooperation with Taiwan in a wide range of areas,” the spokesperson said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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