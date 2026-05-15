為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Centuries-old record of Taiwan published in Chinese for the first time

    2026/05/15 03:00
    The original manuscript of A Short Description of a Nine-Year East Indian Journey by Albrecht Herport is displayed at the National Taiwan Library in New Taipei City on Monday. Photo: CNA

    The original manuscript of A Short Description of a Nine-Year East Indian Journey by Albrecht Herport is displayed at the National Taiwan Library in New Taipei City on Monday. Photo: CNA

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The National Taiwan Library on Monday announced the publication of the first complete Chinese translation of a 350-year-old work documenting Taiwan during the 17th century.

    The 1669 publication, titled A Short Description of a Nine-Year East Indian Journey （Eine kurtze Beschreibung eines neunjahrigen Ost-Indianischen Dienstes）, was written by Albrecht Herport, a Swiss painter and soldier employed by the Dutch East India Company.

    The book chronicles his travels from Amsterdam to the Cape of Good Hope, Jakarta and Taiwan, including 69 pages describing Taiwan's abundant produce and diverse communities, library director Tsao Tsau-ying （曹翠英） said at the book launch.

    The work also contains first-hand accounts of the siege of Fort Zeelandia （now known as Anping Old Fort, 安平古堡） by Zheng Chenggong （鄭成功） against the Dutch East India Company, along with nine copperplate illustrations that provide valuable historical and visual records of the era.

    The book showed that Taiwan was appearing on the global stage as far back as the Age of Discovery, Tsao said.

    The original High German text was translated into traditional Chinese characters by a team led by Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages professor Chang Shoou-huey （張守慧）, together with associate professor Andre Maertens and assistant professors Chou Hsin （周欣） and Ingo Tamm.

    Only a small number of academics worldwide are capable of reading High German from that period, and with three such specialists on the team working to interpret and cross-reference the original text, the project took more than a year to complete, the library said.

    The original manuscript was also displayed at the event.

    The manuscript had previously been fully translated into Dutch in 1670, making the newly published Chinese edition the first complete translation in more than 350 years, the library said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播