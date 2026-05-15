《TAIPEI TIMES》Centuries-old record of Taiwan published in Chinese for the first time

The original manuscript of A Short Description of a Nine-Year East Indian Journey by Albrecht Herport is displayed at the National Taiwan Library in New Taipei City on Monday. Photo: CNA

Staff writer, with CNA

The National Taiwan Library on Monday announced the publication of the first complete Chinese translation of a 350-year-old work documenting Taiwan during the 17th century.

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The 1669 publication, titled A Short Description of a Nine-Year East Indian Journey （Eine kurtze Beschreibung eines neunjahrigen Ost-Indianischen Dienstes）, was written by Albrecht Herport, a Swiss painter and soldier employed by the Dutch East India Company.

The book chronicles his travels from Amsterdam to the Cape of Good Hope, Jakarta and Taiwan, including 69 pages describing Taiwan's abundant produce and diverse communities, library director Tsao Tsau-ying （曹翠英） said at the book launch.

The work also contains first-hand accounts of the siege of Fort Zeelandia （now known as Anping Old Fort, 安平古堡） by Zheng Chenggong （鄭成功） against the Dutch East India Company, along with nine copperplate illustrations that provide valuable historical and visual records of the era.

The book showed that Taiwan was appearing on the global stage as far back as the Age of Discovery, Tsao said.

The original High German text was translated into traditional Chinese characters by a team led by Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages professor Chang Shoou-huey （張守慧）, together with associate professor Andre Maertens and assistant professors Chou Hsin （周欣） and Ingo Tamm.

Only a small number of academics worldwide are capable of reading High German from that period, and with three such specialists on the team working to interpret and cross-reference the original text, the project took more than a year to complete, the library said.

The original manuscript was also displayed at the event.

The manuscript had previously been fully translated into Dutch in 1670, making the newly published Chinese edition the first complete translation in more than 350 years, the library said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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