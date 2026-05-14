為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Hsinchu County Government receives mass layoff plan from Shiseido

    2026/05/14 03:00
    A sign for Taiwan Shiseido Co is pictured at its plant in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township yesterday. Photo: CNA

    A sign for Taiwan Shiseido Co is pictured at its plant in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township yesterday. Photo: CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Hsinchu County Government’s Labor Affairs Department said yesterday that it has received a plan from cosmetic brand Taiwan Shiseido Co （台灣資生堂） detailing mass layoffs at its plant in Hukou Township （湖口）.

    While the labor authorities did not disclose the number of employees to be laid off, Japanese news media reported earlier in the day that the closure of the company’s factory in Hukou will result in the layoff of 170 employees.

    The labor department said Shiseido followed the law by reporting its layoff plan, adding that the authorities will closely monitor negotiations between the management and affected employees over the layoffs and step in if any disputes arise.

    The department said it would provide affected employees with job training and counseling to help them find new employment.

    Japan’s Shiseido Corp issued an announcement on Tuesday saying it will close the Hukou plant in the second half of next year with production at the site scheduled to end in the first quarter of the year.

    The plant largely rolls out skincare products for Taiwan and other Asia Pacific markets, Shiseido said.

    After the closure, Shiseido will relocate production to factories in Japan, including the Nasu site, it said.

    The decision to close the plant is expected to enhance the company’s “global capacity utilization and improve cost efficiency,” Shiseido said.

    “Taiwan Shiseido will concentrate its management resources on its local distribution business, enabling a more agile and responsive operating model,” it added.

    Japanese media reported that following the closure Shiseido’s only production sites in Asia outside Japan will be in Shanghai and Beijing.

    On Monday, Hsinchu County Government announced that more than 500 workers are expected to be laid off in July when Bridgestone Taiwan Co （台灣普利司通） shuts down production at its plant in Hukou Township as part of a restructuring plan.

    Commenting on the layoff plans by Bridgestone and Shiseido, Hsinchu County Councilor Lo Mei-wen （羅美文） said the county has a large old economy sector, adding that he fears the layoffs are not isolated cases, with additional factory closures likely to continue to impact the local job market as more firms in traditional industries leave Taiwan.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播