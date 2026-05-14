《TAIPEI TIMES》 Agency welcomes model to board, draws backlash

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling poses with placards for the Taiwan Creative Content Agency in a photograph released yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Creative Content Agency

By Tung Po-ting and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

News of Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling （林志玲） being welcomed as a new board member at the Taiwan Creative Content Agency （TCCA） has drawn a backlash from the cultural industry over Lin’s pro-China comments.

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The agency yesterday announced Lin, alongside Liu Ssu-ming （劉思銘） and actress Chen Shiang-chyi （陳湘琪）, as three new board members.

The TCCA said the new members, with specialties in media technology, arts and film, and pop culture, were brought on to provide it with diverse and professional viewpoints, further deepening Taiwan’s cultural content and international appeal.

Author Joyce Yen （顏擇雅） on Facebook said that she respected the opinions of Taiwanese who say they “love China.”

However, she said she draws a line at “celebrating the establishment of a new China,” as such comments suggest that the Republic of China no longer exists.

Media personality Sun Wei-mang （孫瑋芒） also said in a column piece that Lin has been known to offer congratulations to Chinese on China’s national day, and has even visited Inner Mongolia to sing My Motherland and I （我和我的祖國）, making her a controversial person to head the government-backed agency responsible for promoting Taiwanese culture.

Writer Lin Ching-tang （林靖堂） said the TCCA and the Ministry of Culture must clarify her role and establish systems to avoid conflicts of interest, adding that Lin Chi-ling’s job is to promote Taiwanese cultural content, not Chinese nationalism.

The TCCA said it would address the controversy as soon as possible.

Lin Chi-ling on Oct. 1, 2023, posted on her Chinese social media account: “Celebrating the 74th anniversary of the establishment of a new China.” The post was titled: “May China be strong and prosperous.”

Last year, she donated NT$1.5 million （US$47,610） to fund an award for long-form, animated and documentary filmmakers.

She also signed a memorandum of understanding with the agency to help produce 10 cinematographic works over the course of five years that are worthy of international promotion, and focus on themes of child and youth care and romance.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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