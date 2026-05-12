為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Escape room actor nearly dies in workplace hanging

    2026/05/12 03:00
    A representational image of horror themed entertainment venue is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Screen grab from RostartGames’Web site

    A representational image of horror themed entertainment venue is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Screen grab from RostartGames’Web site

    Staff writer, with CNA

    An employee at a horror-themed entertainment venue in Taipei nearly died on Sunday when she was accidentally strangled while playing the ghost of a person who had died by hanging, rescue workers said.

    The 30-year-old woman, surnamed Wu （吳）, was in cardiac and respiratory arrest when emergency personnel from the Taipei City Fire Department arrived on scene in Xinyi District （信義） after receiving an emergency call at 7:41pm Sunday, the department said in a news release.

    Paramedics administered CPR on the woman and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she regained her breathing and circulation and was no longer in life-threatening danger, they said.

    In their preliminary investigation, it appears Wu was accidentally strangled by the prop rope around her neck, the department said, adding that she was found unconscious by coworkers and escape room players.

    The Taipei Police Department said it has ruled out foul play, after questioning six witnesses and examining video footage from the escape room, as part of its investigation.

    After Wu’s family filed a criminal complaint for bodily injury, two representatives of the venue’s management company were summoned for questioning, police said.

    The venue where the accident occurred — the “Yongchun Hospital” escape room run by Rostart Games — has been referred to the authorities for labor and workplace safety inspections, city officials said yesterday.

    Escape rooms are live-action adventure facilities that offer interactive experiences in which a team of people are “locked” in a space and must find clues, solve riddles or complete tasks to achieve a goal — usually to escape — within a time limit.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播