《TAIPEI TIMES》‘Taiwan Action Team’ set to head to Geneva

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, front row, center, and Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang, front row, fifth left, gesture along with officials and members of Taiwan’s medical and health industry delegation at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Bonnie White, Taipei Times

PROMOTING TAIWAN:The action team is to hold four forums during the WHA to serve as platforms for exchanges with health experts from other nations

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday jointly announced that a “Taiwan Action Team,” a Taiwanese delegation led by Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang （石崇良）, would head to Switzerland on Friday to promote Taiwan’s smart healthcare and global health contributions on the sidelines of this year’s annual World Health Assembly （WHA）.

Shih said the 79th annual WHA — the world’s leading healthcare event — is being held in Geneva between Monday and Saturday next week, but it is a pity that Taiwan still has not received a formal invitation this year.

As the world faces growing threats and challenges, including aging populations, rising incidents of chronic diseases, newly emerged infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance, Taiwan should not be excluded, but should instead more proactively participate in addressing them, he said.

Shih said that he and Ambassador-at-large Wu Yung-tung （吳運東）, president of the Taiwan Medical Association, who has continuously strived for Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHA for 28 years, would lead a delegation of ministry officials.

During the WHA, the action team would hold four forums to serve as platforms for exchanges with health experts from around the world — Taiwan’s success in achieving the WHO’s goals for eliminating hepatitis C, cancer prevention, smart medicine and healthcare resilience.

“We want the world to know that Taiwan not only has [semiconductor] chips, but also real solutions that can improve healthcare quality and efficacy,” he said, adding that an exhibition would be held near the WHA venue, participated by members of Taiwan’s medical groups and healthcare industry.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） said the slogan of this year’s WHA Action Team is: “WHO cares? Taiwan cares,” with the logo “Chip in with TAIWAN.”

Taiwan has been excluded form the WHA for the 10th consecutive year, but “we believe we cannot passively wait, but should actively demonstrate” the nation’s global healthcare contributions, Lin said.

“Leaving no one behind” is the WHO’s spirit, but it has consistently violated it, he said, adding that it is not only a loss for Taiwan, but a greater loss for the world.

Aside from the forums and exhibition, previous efforts for Taiwan’s participation — such as official proposals by Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, letters to the WHO secretary-general, two-on-two debates over the issue of Taiwan’s inclusion — would also be held in Geneva.

When asked if he might visit Geneva with the WHA Action Team this year, Lin said there is such a plan and that it would be publicized if finalized.

The Taiwan Smart Medical & HealthTech Expo is to be held at Hotel President Wilson, Geneva, between Sunday and Tuesday next week, featuring 30 groups representing Taiwan’s medical institutions, smart healthcare equipment manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies.

The expo is to showcase Taiwan’s world-class capabilities across three core themes — smart, innovative and resilient healthcare.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

The logo of the WHO at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Reuters

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