《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese entrant lights up British TV talent contest

Taiwanese fire dancer Yang Li-wei performs in the UK TV show Britain’s Got Talent this weekend. Photo: Screen grab from YouTube

/ Staff Writer, with CNA

Taiwanese fire dancer Yang Li-wei advanced to the final of Britain’s Got Talent this weekend after receiving a Golden Buzzer during her live semi-final performance.

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Yang, a member of Taiwan’s Coming True Fire Group, awed judges and audiences with a high-intensity fire performance featuring flaming umbrellas, fire swallowing and spinning metal structures balanced with her legs.

Judge Simon Cowell praised Yang as a star, while guest judge KSI reacted with amazement before pressing the Golden Buzzer, sending her to the finals.

The dance group wrote on social media that the Golden Buzzer was “the highest honor” on the talent show, adding: “Twenty-three years of hard work became a golden light.”

Yang first appeared on the program in February, when she earned unanimous approval from all four judges after a five-minute fire dance performance inspired by Taiwanese folk arts and circus techniques.

Yang said in an earlier interview she hoped to represent Taiwan on the international stage and that “the warmth of the fire from Taiwan will light up the whole world.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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