《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese in NZ promote Taiwan WHA participation

Representative to New Zealand Joanne Ou, center, front row behind banner, poses for a photograph with supporters of Taiwan’s participation in the WHO during a promotional event in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday. Photo courtesy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New Zealand

By Huang Ching-hsuan / Staff reporter

The Taiwanese community in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday held a “Health for All, Taiwan Can Help” walk to support Taiwan’s participation in the 79th World Health Assembly （WHA） this month.

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The walk began at the Bridge of Remembrance, with participants explaining the significance of Taiwan’s participation in the WHO along the way, in hopes of garnering support from New Zealanders.

Taiwanese community groups, businesses and supporters in New Zealand participated in the event, led by Representative to New Zealand Joanne Ou （歐江安） and Taiwan Hwa Hsin Society of New Zealand president C.S. Hsu （許凱舒）.

The walk promoted Taiwan’s meaningful inclusion in the WHO and participation in the WHA as an observer, with participants emphasizing that Taiwan’s public health expertise can contribute to global health security.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New Zealand said that the atmosphere at this year’s event was warm and lively.

The walk also featured alpacas — symbolizing peace and friendship — marching alongside members of the overseas Taiwanese community, who held banners supporting Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, the office said.

The walk drew the attention of locals along its route, with many passersby stopping to cheer participates on and express their support for Taiwan’s rightful participation in international organizations and global public health affairs, it said.

In her remarks, Ou said that health is a fundamental human right and viruses do not recognize international borders, so political considerations should never outweigh public health.

Highlighting Taiwan’s robust disease surveillance system, she said the nation has extensive expertise in infectious disease prevention, chronic disease management, digital healthcare and smart medicine.

Taiwan is willing and capable of sharing its expertise and resources with the international community, aiming to bolster the global health security network through collaborative partnerships, she said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan donated face masks, protective clothing, thermometers and other medical equipment, and shared its technical expertise with other countries, demonstrating its role as a responsible global partner, Ou said.

Taiwan continues to advance its “Healthy Taiwan” vision, addressing global threats — including cancer, emerging infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance — as well as the challenges posed by an aging society and declining birthrates, she said.

“Excluding Taiwan from WHO-related mechanisms is not only unfair, but also creates a gap in the global public health security web,” Ou said.

The 79th WHA is to be held from Monday next week to Saturday next week in Geneva, Switzerland, she said.

Taiwan looks forward to working hand-in-hand with all nations to build a more comprehensive and resilient global health system, Ou said.

As the leading global authority on public health, the WHO should maintain its professional and neutral stance, adhering to its principle of “leaving no one behind” by allowing Taiwan to take part in technical meetings, information-sharing platforms and pandemic cooperation mechanisms, she said.

Taiwan is a trustworthy partner in the global health community, and only with Taiwan’s full participation can the global health security network become more comprehensive, creating a healthier, safer and more resilient world for everyone, Ou said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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