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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Snake on a train spooks riders on Taipei MRT line

    2026/05/10 03:00
    People photograph a snake on seat in an MRT car in Taipei on Friday. Photo courtesy of @life_sciences_kk

    People photograph a snake on seat in an MRT car in Taipei on Friday. Photo courtesy of @life_sciences_kk

    By Kan Meng-lin and Tsai Kai-heng / Staff reporter

    A white king snake that frightened passengers and caused a stir on a Taipei MRT train on Friday evening has been claimed by its owner, who would be fined, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp （TRTC） said yesterday.

    A person on Threads posted that he thought he was lucky to find an empty row of seats on Friday after boarding a train on the Bannan （Blue） Line, only to spot a white snake with black stripes after sitting down.

    Startled, he jumped up, he wrote, describing the encounter as “terrifying.”

    “Taipei’s rat control plan: Release snakes on the metro,” one person wrote in reply, referring to reports about an increase in rat sightings in the city.

    “Don’t worry, [the snake] is a rodent detective,” another person wrote.

    “Taipei’s new rat-fighting strategy,” was another response.

    The snake was a non-venomous kingsnake, TRTC said, adding that after receiving reports from passengers, security staff quickly removed it from the train and took it to the Taipei City Animal Protection Office.

    The snake’s owner only noticed it was missing on Friday evening after reading about the incident on Threads, prompting them to contact TRTC’s customer service, the transportation firm said.

    The owner told TRTC that they had placed the snake in a tote bag and did not notice it had slipped out.

    TRTC said that incidents involving pets left on trains are investigated to clarify the circumstances.

    The owner would be fined NT$1,500 as stipulated in the Mass Rapid Transit Act （大眾捷運法） and NT$3,000 for breaches of the Animal Protection Act （動物保護法）, TRTC said.

    The owner is scheduled to pick up the snake tomorrow, it said, adding that a daily animal care fee of NT$200 would bring the total payment to NT$5,100.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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