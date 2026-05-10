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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Pena tours Tainan science park, lauds Taiwan’s chip role

    2026/05/10 03:00
    President William Lai, right, and Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, center, visit the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    President William Lai, right, and Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, center, visit the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday accompanied Paraguayan President Santiago Pena during his visit to the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan, which houses the facilities of many tech heavyweights, including contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

    Pena, who arrived in Taiwan on Thursday, expressed his appreciation to the government for arranging the tour to the nation’s high-tech hub, where he witnessed first-hand achievements in semiconductors and in high-tech development, the Presidential Office said in a statement.

    The Paraguayan president praised Taiwan’s success in sowing the seeds of technological advancements four decades ago, and said those efforts have blossomed and resulted in the nation becoming a global leader in the semiconductor and high-tech industry.

    Taiwan and Paraguay have different languages and cultures, and are about 19,000km apart, but both seek to achieve prosperity and are aware of the importance of succeeding in academia, innovation and high-tech development, Pena said.

    The ongoing state visit has helped him better understand how Taiwan has integrated the resources of the government, industrial sector and academic circles in its push for high-tech development, he said, adding that its success is a model for his country to develop its own tech policies.

    Lai said Taiwan would share its experiences in technology development, science park governance and industrial upgrades with Paraguay, which is one of the nation’s 12 diplomatic allies.

    The Paraguayan president also visited the National Center for High-performance Computing, the Presidential Office said.

    Pena is scheduled to wrap up his state visit today.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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