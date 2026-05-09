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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Exports increase to near record levels

    2026/05/09 03:00
    People sit on a riverbank near the Port of Keelung on April 24. Photo: CNA

    People sit on a riverbank near the Port of Keelung on April 24. Photo: CNA

    THIRTY MONTHS OF GAINS: The finance ministry said it expects sustained export momentum as global cloud service providers further ramp up capital expenditure

    By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

    Taiwan’s exports surged to near record levels last month, underscoring sustained global demand for artificial intelligence （AI） and high-performance computing products even as geopolitical and trade uncertainties persist.

    Exports rose 39 percent from a year earlier to US$67.62 billion, the second-highest monthly level on record, Ministry of Finance data released yesterday showed. The gain marked the 30th consecutive month of expansion, driven primarily by robust shipments of AI servers, advanced semiconductors and cloud infrastructure equipment.

    “The export momentum reflects sustained investment in AI, high-performance computing and cloud services, which continues to lift shipments across Taiwan’s technology supply chain,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai （蔡美娜） told a news briefing in Taipei.

    Growth was broad-based across key markets. Exports to Europe and the US surged 64 percent year-on-year, among the strongest gains across major destinations, highlighting resilient demand despite global economic headwinds.

    Information and communications technology （ICT） goods and electronic components remained the dominant growth drivers.

    Information, communications and audio-visual products jumped 62.3 percent to US$30.57 billion, setting a new monthly record. Electronic components rose 38.9 percent to US$22.79 billion, the second-highest level on record, supported by strong semiconductor demand.

    Imports also gathered pace, rising 29.2 percent year-on-year to US$53.27 billion, driven by strong demand for production inputs and higher global energy prices. Purchases of agricultural and industrial raw materials grew 30.4 percent, while capital equipment imports increased 33.3 percent to US$12.72 billion.

    Notably, imports of information and communications equipment surged 93.9 percent, alongside double-digit growth in semiconductor manufacturing tools, underscoring continued investment in Taiwan’s advanced chip production capacity.

    The sustained increase in capital goods imports points to ongoing expansion across Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, particularly in cutting-edge process technologies and advanced packaging capabilities, Tsai said.

    As a result, Taiwan’s trade surplus widened sharply to US$14.35 billion, up 93.7 percent from a year earlier.

    Looking ahead, the ministry said it expects sustained export momentum as global cloud service providers continue to ramp up capital expenditure and economies accelerate deployment of AI infrastructure.

    Demand for semiconductors and ICT products is expected to stay strong as new AI-driven applications expand across industries, it added.

    Ongoing capacity expansion in Taiwan’s advanced manufacturing sector, including investments in leading-edge process nodes and advanced chip packaging, is also expected to support export performance in the coming months, Tsai said.

    Exports this month could rise between 31 percent and 37 percent from a year earlier, Tsai added, pointing to sustained double-digit expansion in the first half of the year despite a seasonally low period.

    However, Tsai cautioned that external risks remain elevated, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and shifting US trade policy could introduce volatility into global supply chains and dampen demand.

    For the first four months of the year, exports climbed 47.8 percent year-on-year to US$263.35 billion, while imports increased 33.2 percent to US$196.05 billion, underscoring the broad-based strength of Taiwan’s trade performance.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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