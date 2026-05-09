《TAIPEI TIMES》 Legislature ratifies nurse-to-patient ratios

Taiwan People’s Party lawmakers hold a banner supporting amendments to the Medical Care Act at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

NONCOMPLIANCE PENALTY: The ratios vary depending on the shift and those that contravene the rules face fines from NT$50,000 to NT$2 million based on the hospital

/ Staff writer, with CNA

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The legislature yesterday mandated nurse-to-patient ratio targets in response to longstanding calls to ease nurses’ workloads, and stipulated that hospitals that contravene could be suspended for up to one year.

According to the amendment to the Medical Care Act （醫療法）, nurse-to-patient ratios would be first set at the target levels introduced by a Ministry of Health and Welfare policy in March 2024.

The ratios must be reviewed by the ministry every three years, taking into account patients’ interests and nurses’ labor rights, and adjusted when necessary, amendments proposed by the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and backed by the Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） stated.

All three major parties, including the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP）, supported making nurse-to-patient ratios a statutory requirement, but differed on the mechanism for determining the ratios.

The DPP proposed that the ministry consult an advisory committee, with one-third of its members representing nurses, when determining the ratios, while the TPP’s version stated that such representatives should make up no less than half of the total.

Outside the legislature, several groups organized a protest following reports that the proportion of nurses on the advisory committee could be lowered from one-half to one-third, as lawmakers held negotiations before the votes took place.

After negotiations broke down, lawmakers proceeded to vote on each version.

According to the ministry’s 2024 policy, the three-shift nurse-to-patient target ratios are 1:6 for day shifts, 1:9 for evening shifts and 1:11 for night shifts at medical centers.

For regional hospitals, the ratios are 1:7, 1:11 and 1:13 for day, evening and night shifts respectively, and 1:10, 1:13 and 1:15 for district hospitals.

Hospitals that met that standard were eligible for incentives, but the ministry had no legal basis to impose penalties for noncompliance.

Following the amendments, hospitals that contravene the regulation would face fines ranging from NT$50,000 to NT$250,000 （US$1,590.89 to US$7,954.44） for district hospitals, NT$200,000 to NT$1 million for regional hospitals and NT$1 million to NT$2 million for medical centers.

Hospitals also face suspension for up to one year if they are penalized three times without sufficient improvements.

The ministry had introduced the nurse-to-patient ratios following calls from nurses to address excessive workloads and staffing shortages, a situation that many believed to have pushed nurses to leave their jobs.

TPP Legislator Chiu Hui-ju （邱慧洳） said Taiwan has about 300,000 licensed nurses, but only about 190,000 are currently in practice.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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