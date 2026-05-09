《TAIPEI TIMES》 DPP says cuts to budget weakens Taiwan defense

Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Huang Kuo-chang, center left, gestures alongside Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun, center right, and other opposition lawmakers outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

‘FEEBLE EXCUSES’: The opposition has been stalling the passage of the defense bill, blocking the nation from the opportunity to develop its self-defense, an official said

By Su Yung-yao, Chen Cheng-yu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

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The Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） yesterday accused the opposition parties of helping aggressors “demolish Taiwan’s defenses,” after the Legislative Yuan passed a special defense budget that was only two-thirds of the amount requested by the central government.

The NT$780 billion （US$24.82 billion） bill passed by the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and the Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） did not include funding for Taiwan-US technical cooperation in defense technology, preventing the development of a client-vendor relationship with allies, DPP caucus secretary-general Fan Yun （范雲） said.

Excluding NT$64 billion dedicated to joint research and development signals to Taiwan’s allies that the nation is not interested in defending itself and is rejecting deeper technical exchanges with the US, she said.

The opposition also cut Taiwan’s lauded uncrewed aerial vehicle （UAV） programs, including coastal surveillance drones, smart vertical take-off and landing drones, and counter-drone systems, she added.

At a time when international media are deeming Taiwan a rising star in global efforts to grow “non-red” supply chains, the slashes raise the question of whether the KMT and the TPP are deliberately disarming Taiwan, Fan said.

The opposition also defunded other systems essential in fighting a modern war, including artificial intelligence （AI）-boosted command and control, and the Taiwan Tactical Network team awareness kits, she said.

There would be no money for expanding assembly lines or building a self-sufficient defense industry, which the government has been working toward for the past two years, she said.

“Are protective masks, night vision devices, ammunition, propellants and primers not important to frontline troops? Why would anyone oppose Taiwan’s self-sufficiency [in military equipment]?” Fan asked.

A defense official speaking on condition of anonymity said the limited budget would cripple key capabilities in drones and air defense needed to counter Chinese aggression.

Since KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun （鄭麗文） met with Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） last month, the opposition has fed the public “feeble excuses” for its reluctance to pass the military spending bill, the official said.

Those included a purported desire to summon President William Lai （賴情德） to answer questions about national defense at legislative hearings, examine US letters of offer for arms sales and approve procurement funding year-by-year, they said.

“The only thing that has not changed about these reasons is that the opposition is stalling and compressing Taiwan’s window of opportunity to develop self-defense capabilities when they are needed most,” the official said.

The Legislative Yuan removed 40 percent of the administration’s special budget earmarked for obtaining anti-ballistic missile interceptors and 210,000 UAVs, and supporting an indigenous defense industry, the official said.

Also gone are the military’s plans for AI-assisted command and control, growing the defense industrial base and ensuring Taiwanese forces have the capability to survive a first strike in case of a conflict with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, they said.

“These happened to be the most critical capabilities the nation needs most to protect Taiwanese lives,” the official said. “China is increasing its budget for weapons as our lawmakers slash ours.”

Washington had uncharacteristically allowed an extension on arms sales to Taiwan, but the opposition’s refusal to provide funding for the deal would cost the nation its credibility and priority spot in delivery schedules, they said.

“The loss of the international community’s confidence in Taiwan’s resolve to defend itself would significantly reduce our allies’ willingness to support the nation at its time of need,” the official added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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