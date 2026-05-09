《TAIPEI TIMES》 No Taiwanese were aboard hantavirus ship, CDC says

Rats scrounge around trash bags at a night market in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

By Lin Chih-yi, Hollie Younger and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writers and CNA

There were no Taiwanese aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, the Centers for Disease Control （CDC） said yesterday, rejecting earlier reports that Taiwanese had been exposed to the deadly hantavirus outbreak on the ship.

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The CDC said that on Thursday it verified with the WHO and its offices in the Netherlands and Argentina that no passengers or crew were Taiwanese.

A Spanish passenger told Spanish daily El Pais that 23 passengers of the Dutch luxury cruise ship disembarked at St Helena and returned to their home nations, one of whom was Taiwanese, although that has been found to be incorrect, the agency said.

Five confirmed and three suspected cases have so far been reported, including three deaths, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva, Switzerland, yesterday.

More hantavirus cases could emerge, but the outbreak is expected to be limited if precautions are taken, the WHO said.

Meanwhile, CDC Director-General Philip Lo （羅一鈞） said that Taiwan’s two cases of hantavirus so far this year are on a par with previous case numbers, and the government is coordinating rat extermination work, so there should not be any outbreaks.

An increase in rat sightings in Taipei and New Taipei City has raised concerns about the spread of hantavirus, as rats can carry the disease.

In January, a man in his 70s who lived in Taipei’s Daan District （大安） tested positive posthumously for hantavirus, Taiwan’s first case this year.

In March, another man in his 70s with underlying health conditions in New Taipei City tested positive.

The number of cases is not an increase compared with the same period over the past four years, Lo said in an interview with the Chinese-language Liberty Times （the sister newspaper of the Taipei Times）, adding that Taiwan is not prone to large-scale outbreaks of hantavirus.

However, there might be increases in cases from May to June and October to December, related to the rodents’ peak breeding season, he added.

Central and local governments are working together to control the rat infestation, with environmental agencies, Lo said.

Hantavirus is mainly transmitted through the inhalation of aerosolized particles from rodent secretions or excretions, the CDC said, adding that a person can be infected if they inhale or come into contact with dust, objects or airborne particles contaminated with the virus, or if they are bitten or scratched by a rodent carrying the virus.

Additional reporting by AFP

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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