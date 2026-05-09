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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan to open to Paraguayan poultry, Lai says

    2026/05/09 03:00
    President William Lai, front, left, and Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, front, right, review an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA

    President William Lai, front, left, and Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, front, right, review an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA

    By Su Yung-yao and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

    Taiwan is to open its market to Paraguayan poultry imports as the two nations continue to deepen bilateral economic ties, President William Lai （賴清德） announced yesterday following a ceremony in Taipei welcoming Paraguayan President Santiago Pena.

    The two nations signed a memorandum of understanding （MOU） on joint investment in a sovereign artificial intelligence （AI） computing center in Paraguay, a treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and an MOU on cybersecurity cooperation.

    Pena arrived in Taiwan on Thursday morning for his second visit as president and his fourth trip to the nation overall.

    Paraguay is one of Taiwan’s 12 diplomatic allies who are UN member nations and the only one in South America.

    Lai yesterday morning welcomed Pena in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei with military honors, including cannon salutes and a red carpet, and both presidents delivered remarks.

    Taiwan would officially open its market to Paraguayan poultry imports following negotiations between the two sides, Lai said, adding that bilateral trade ties had grown increasingly close over the past few years.

    Taiwan is already a major market for Paraguayan beef and pork, Pena said, thanking Lai for opening Taiwan up to Paraguayan poultry.

    Pena said he was looking forward to bilateral trade continuing to expand and diversify.

    The sovereign AI computing center would aim to combine Taiwan’s AI capabilities and Paraguay’s abundant green energy resources, the Presidential Office said.

    The project would “transform electricity into computing power critical for smart nations,” Lai said.

    Taiwan and Paraguay have maintained diplomatic ties for nearly 70 years and are committed to democracy, freedom and human rights, Lai added.

    He also thanked Pena and his government “for long speaking up for Taiwan on the international stage” and supporting Taiwan’s international participation.

    “Paraguay deeply values this relationship and reaffirms its commitment to continue supporting Taiwan in a strategic alliance based on shared values,” Pena said.

    The Paraguayan government has consistently supported Taiwan’s participation in the international multilateral system, he said, urging the international community to recognize the right of Taiwanese to self-determination.

    Excluding Taiwan from important platforms such as the UN undermines the legitimacy of such organizations as multilateral bodies representing the world’s democracies, he said.

    Pena condemned China’s “increasing military exercises” and growing economic pressure against Taiwan.

    He also criticized what he called economic coercion by Beijing aimed at disrupting Lai’s planned overseas visits to diplomatic allies, referring to last month’s postponement of Lai’s trip to the Kingdom of Eswatini after several nations reportedly denied overflight permission at Beijing’s urging.

    The Paraguayan leader, who is leading a delegation to Taiwan until tomorrow, said the AI computing center project and a planned Taiwan-Paraguay University of Technology reflected Paraguay’s ambition to become a regional technology hub.

    Following the signing ceremony, Lai awarded Pena the Order of Brilliant Jade with Grand Cordon, Taiwan’s highest honor conferred upon heads of state of allied nations.

    Additional reporting by AFP

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Paraguayan President Santiago Pena speaks at an event announcing the signing of agreements between Paraguay and Taiwan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

    Paraguayan President Santiago Pena speaks at an event announcing the signing of agreements between Paraguay and Taiwan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

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