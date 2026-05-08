《TAIPEI TIMES》Paraguay’s Pena reaffirms strong diplomatic ties

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, right, meets with Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, left, after Pena’s arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan international Airport yesterday. Photo: EPA / Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Staff writer, with CNA

Visiting Paraguayan President Santiago Pena yesterday reaffirmed his nation’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan, adding that he met with his Honduran counterpart in the US before arriving in Taipei and shared Paraguay’s positive experience of maintaining relations with Taiwan.

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Pena arrived in Taiwan yesterday morning for his first official state visit and his fourth trip overall.

Paraguay is the last nation in South America and one of 12 UN member countries worldwide to recognize Taiwan.

Before arriving in Taiwan, Pena made a transit stop in Los Angeles to attend an international conference.

On the sidelines of the event, he met with several leaders, including Honduran President Nasry Asfura, a social media post said early yesterday.

Asked what he discussed with Asfura and whether Taiwan was among the topics, the Paraguayan leader said he told his Honduran counterpart “what a great relationship Paraguay has with Taiwan.”

He said he also told Asfura that he was traveling to Taiwan to strengthen bilateral relations and renew Paraguay’s commitment to the partnership.

“I strongly encouraged him to look at what is happening in Paraguay with economic diversification, growth, development and the partnership that we have,” he said.

While Pena said they did not directly discuss whether Honduras would re-establish ties with Taiwan, he added that he has repeatedly and openly supported Taiwan in international forums.

“He knows very well that we are not only an ally, but a strong advocate,” he said.

Asfura, who took office in January, pledged during his election campaign to restore ties with Taipei.

Honduras severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 2023 under former Honduran president Xiomara Castro in favor of the People’s Republic of China （PRC）.

The government has said it is open to restoring ties with Honduras, although the two sides have yet to officially engage in talks on the matter.

During yesterday’s interview, asked why Paraguay has remained the only nation in South America to recognize Taiwan rather than the PRC, Pena said that both countries were built “through the drive and perseverance of their respective people,” and share the values of “self-determination, freedom, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Pena said many people believe Paraguay is a strong ally of Taiwan only because of the US.

“I have explained it to our good friends in the US that even if the US doesn’t support Taiwan, Paraguay will continue to support Taiwan,” he said.

He added that Paraguay admires Taiwan’s economic achievements, and hopes to replicate its development model and advances in the high-tech sector.

“Paraguay and Taiwan have been friends for many, many decades, and there is no doubt that this friendship has become stronger than ever. So I have no doubt that this friendship will continue to grow in the coming years,” he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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