《TAIPEI TIMES》Lin Wei-en of Taiwan makes list of prospects

Taiwanese pitcher Lin Wei-en, front, sits with teammates during a pre-season game in Arizona on March 27. Photo: CNA

Staff writer, with CNA, LOS ANGELES

Taiwanese pitcher Lin Wei-en, a left-hander with the Oakland Athletics’ Double-A affiliate, has been named to Baseball America’s latest Top 100 Prospects list.

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In the list released on Wednesday, Lin was ranked No. 93 overall, becoming the first Taiwanese player in 18 years to make the list. The last was now-retired infielder Hu Chin-lung in 2008.

The other Taiwanese players to make the list were slugger Chen Chin-feng from 2000 to 2002 and Tsao Chin-hui, the first Taiwanese pitcher to play in MLB, from 2001 to 2004.

MLB organizations collectively have nearly 5,000 players in their farm systems.

The ranking comes after Lin was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week following seven scoreless innings last week for the Midland RockHounds, the Athletics’ Double-A affiliate.

The 20-year-old Lin is 1.88m tall and weighs 81kg, with a fastball that can exceed 150kph.

He signed with the Athletics in June 2024 and began his professional career in the US last year, earning rapid promotions from Low-A to High-A and then Double-A.

He has posted a 1.61 earned run average over 28 innings in six starts this season.

MLB Pipeline ranks Lin as the Athletics’ No. 4 prospect.

On the field on Wednesday, Edmundo Sosa delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the visiting Athletics 6-3.

In Houston, Texas, Andy Pages’ career-best three home runs and six RBIs carried the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 12-2 victory over the Astros.

Los Angeles starter Tyler Glasnow left after an inning with back spasms, but manager Dave Roberts said he did not think the injury was serious or a long-term issue.

Jack Dreyer （2-1） earned the win by throwing two scoreless frames. Six Dodgers relievers combined to hurl eight innings of one-run, four-hit ball.

Shohei Ohtani posted two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Dodgers, who won their third game in four tries and took the three-game set.

Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr （2-3） lasted just 2-2/3 innings, allowing six runs on four hits. Reliever Jason Alexander yielded five runs on nine hits across 4-1/3 frames. Brice Matthews homered for the Astros.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, it was:

‧ Diamondbacks 0, Pirates 1

‧ Cubs 7, Reds 6 （10i）

‧ Angels 8, White Sox 2

‧ Rays 3, Blue Jays 0

‧ Cardinals 2, Brewers 6

‧ Giants 1, Padres 5

‧ Yankees 1, Rangers 6

‧ Mariners 3, Braves 1

‧ Tigers 0, Red Sox 4

‧ Marlins 4, Orioles 7

‧ Nationals 15, Twins 2

‧ Royals 1, Guardians 3

‧ Rockies 5, Mets 10

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Taiwanese pitcher Lin Wei-en winds up during a pre-season game in Arizona on March 27. Photo: CNA

The Philadelphia Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa hits a two-RBI single during their MLB game against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

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