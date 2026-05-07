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    《TAIPEI TIMES》CPC forecasts stable oil and gas supply, official says

    2026/05/07 03:00
    Propylene and diesel storage tanks operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan are pictured in Kaohsiung’s Cianjhen District yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Propylene and diesel storage tanks operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan are pictured in Kaohsiung’s Cianjhen District yesterday. Photo: CNA

    POWER RESILIENCE: Taiwan saved 770 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in the first quarter, and the government aims to further expand energy-saving measures

    By Meryl Kao / Staff reporter

    Domestic oil and gas supplies would remain stable through September amid tensions in the Middle East, thanks to Taiwan’s diversified procurement, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Lai Chien-hsin （賴建信） yesterday said.

    CPC Corp, Taiwan （CPC, 台灣中油） has also begun planning winter procurement, and overall supply is not expected to be an issue, Lai said at an energy forum in Taipei.

    CPC has built a database covering more than 180 energy products from more than 40 countries, allowing it to quickly switch procurement sources when disruptions occur and to ensure stable supply through September, he said.

    Regarding broader energy policy, Taiwan is advancing a “second energy transition” centered on energy resilience, focusing on renewable energy development, diversified supply, grid upgrades, energy conservation and storage, he added.

    In terms of renewable energy, Taiwan ranked third globally in newly installed offshore wind capacity last year, attracting attention from Japan, South Korea and other countries, Lai said.

    In addition to ongoing zone development, the government plans to launch floating offshore wind demonstration projects by the end of this year, with installed capacity projected to increase by 8 gigawatts （GW） to 10GW by 2035, beyond the original 10.93GW target for 2030, he added.

    Green electricity has mainly been supplied to industries through feed-in tariff mechanisms, limiting public awareness, but future policies would promote broader adoption through microgrids and energy storage systems to improve public acceptance and bolster grid resilience during extreme weather events or disasters, Lai said.

    Taiwan saved 770 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in the first quarter, equivalent to about 1.6 cargoes of liquefied natural gas, underscoring the importance of efficiency in improving energy resilience, he said.

    The government plans to further expand energy-saving measures through energy service company models, he added.

    Many industries viewed last year as the beginning of Taiwan’s energy storage era, Lai said.

    In addition to grid-level storage systems, the government plans to expand behind-the-meter storage, particularly as companies pursuing RE100 goals increase their purchases of renewable electricity and storage capacity, he said.

    The government also aims to integrate microgrids and fuel cells into rural and community applications while supporting the development of Taiwan’s domestic energy storage industry, he added.

    Electricity is not only a pillar of economic growth, but also a reflection of national strength, Lai said.

    With electricity demand expected to continue growing, the government would gradually optimize the energy system through policy and market mechanisms to ensure stable, secure and affordable supplies for industries and households, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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