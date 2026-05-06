《TAIPEI TIMES》Taipei planning citywide rat culling, mayor says

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, left, speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

By Ho Yu-hua and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taipei City Government is implementing a citywide rat extermination project and would conduct cleanups in all 12 districts at least once, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an （蔣萬安） said yesterday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Operators of interior remodeling or urban renewal projects, as well as those demolishing old buildings, must periodically submit a rat-control report to the city government, before work begins and again during work, he told reporters at a news conference.

Chiang cited reports from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ministry of Environment as showing that hantavirus case numbers have not increased and are consistent with figures from previous years.

People should rest assured that the municipal government is addressing the issue, he said.

Taipei City Government departments have worked diligently to contain rat activity since the start of the year, with the Department of Environmental Protection taking the lead on patrols and disinfection measures, he said.

The goal is to prevent rats from entering residences, deny them food sources and leave them no places to build nests, Chiang said.

The Department of Health has confirmed that there are no new hantavirus infections in Taipei, while the Department of Civil Affairs has stepped up measures to raise awareness of rat infestation prevention and to keep community parks clean and safe, he said.

The Public Works Department is working to tidy up park vegetation and seal rat tunnels or nests found in public parks, he added.

The Department of Economic Development has increased efforts to ensure the sanitation and cleanliness of traditional markets and has installed mesh-wire covers on drains and sealed pipe openings, he said.

Stalls with past sanitation citations would be inspected to ensure they have grease traps installed, Chiang said.

The Taipei Police Department and the Department of Environmental Protection would step up patrols to enforce regulations requiring stall owners to clean their area after closing, he added.

The city government would provide residents with a list of rodent-control technicians to help exterminate rats on site, Chiang said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法