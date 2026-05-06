《TAIPEI TIMES》Submarine conducts 13th sea test

Navy personnel stand atop the Hai Kun submarine before it departs for tests in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: CNA

TUBE TESTS:The next step would involve launching training torpedoes to test the launchers, as well as integration with other systems, CSBC’s chairman said

By Hung Chen-hung and Fion Khan / Staff reporter, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

Taiwan’s first indigenous defense submarine, the SS-711 Hai Kun （海鯤, or Narwhal）, departed at 7am yesterday for its 13th sea trial and its seventh submerged test, with delivery to the navy scheduled for July.

The outing also marked its first sea deployment since President William Lai （賴清德） boarded the submarine for an inspection on March 19, drawing a crowd of military enthusiasts.

The submarine was accompanied by CSBC Corp’s Endeavor Manta, an uncrewed surface vessel, and a navy M109 assault boat.

Amid public interest in key milestones such as torpedo-launching operations and overnight submerged trials, CSBC chairman Chen Cheng-hung （陳政宏） said that testing has been proceeding smoothly, but declined to forecast exact timings.

“It is not convenient to say exactly when, but it is coming soon,” Chen said.

In an interview earlier this year, he said the company on Feb. 8 released a video documenting the submerged sea trials, showing underwater navigation and the launch of countermeasures.

The footage showed the vessel diving into darkness as the light is absorbed by seawater, he said.

Submarines become harder to detect and communicate with underwater, while visibility from the vessels is limited beyond depths of about 30m, Chen said.

Future tests would involve deeper dives, he said, adding that no further video is likely to be released, as it would be too dark.

Regarding upcoming testing priorities, including torpedo launches, Chen said basic checks of whether torpedo tubes could fire had already been completed ashore without issue.

The next step would involve launching training torpedoes to test the tubes, as well as integration with other systems, he said, calling it a key milestone.

Endurance and durability tests would also be required, he added.

CSBC said that after completing submergence trials, the submarine would enter an evaluation phase.

In the first stage, the shipbuilder would conduct technical assessments to verify that platform and combat systems meet requirements, including tests of endurance, underwater noise, sonar performance, combat systems and simulated weapons firing, it said.

Upon completion, the submarine would be delivered to the navy for tactical evaluation, it said.

It would operate in exercise areas to undergo integrated technical and tactical assessments, validating its overall combat capability, it said.

Tests would include live-fire exercises, single-vessel tactical operations, multi-vessel coordinated operations and long-duration patrol readiness, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法