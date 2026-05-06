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    《TAIPEI TIMES》KMT fails to find consensus on its defense proposal

    2026/05/06 03:00
    Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） caucus whip Fu Kun-chi speaks to reporters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times

    Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） caucus whip Fu Kun-chi speaks to reporters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times

    By Lin Hsin-han / Staff reporter

    The Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） caucus at a meeting yesterday again failed to reach a consensus on a special defense bill.

    KMT lawmakers are split between supporting an NT$800 billion （US$25.31 billion） bill and a NT$380 billion “plus N” bill, sources said.

    Some KMT lawmakers, including Legislator Lai Shyh-bao （賴士葆）, originally planned to propose that the “plus N” part of the second bill bring its total to NT$800 billion, but after about 40 minutes of discussion, the meeting was adjourned without a consensus, the sources said.

    KMT caucus whip Fu Kun-chi （傅?萁） told reporters after the meeting that a range of proposals were presented and discussions are still ongoing.

    There was consensus on the need for a letter of offer from the US government, Fu said, adding that the core issue is how to ensure Taiwan’s security and secure timely delivery of frontline weapons while also improving safeguards against misuse of funds.

    The debate among KMT lawmakers is not so much about the dollar amount, but about ensuring effective protection for Taiwan, he said, adding that as long as that can be achieved, there is broad willingness to support defense spending and safeguard the nation.

    A special budget is intended to reflect urgency, he said.

    The KMT had previously called for a three-year bill, while the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） has proposed an eight-year timeframe, he said, referring to the Cabinet’s NT$1.25 trillion proposal.

    “It remains unclear whether weapon deliveries would occur within that period or only after eight years, and the Ministry of National Defense has yet to provide a clear explanation,” Fu said, adding that if the timeline is indeed eight years, some KMT lawmakers have argued that the funds could be taken from annual budgets rather than through an urgent special appropriation.

    Separately yesterday, DPP Legislator Lo Mei-ling （羅美玲） said that if the KMT intentionally delays the defense spending bill until after the planned meeting next week between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平）, it would undermine Taiwan’s defense readiness, postponing the acquisition of critical equipment and the development of its combat capabilities.

    It would also damage trust between Taiwan and the US, leading Washington and its allies to question Taiwan’s commitment to self-defense, which could affect arms sales and security cooperation, Lo said.

    More seriously, delays in the budget align with Beijing’s expectations and could ultimately increase regional risks, she said.

    Additional reporting by Fang Wei-li

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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