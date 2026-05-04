《TAIPEI TIMES》 Government to dissolve group for monitoring Chinese immigrants in Taiwan, source says

Taiwan New Residents Development Association chair Xu Chunying speaks in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

By Chen Yu-fu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A group affiliated with indicted Chinese immigrant Xu Chunying （徐春鶯） is to be dissolved for monitoring Chinese immigrants in Taiwan, a source said yesterday.

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Xu, the secretary-general of the Cross-Strait Marriage and Family Service Alliance, was indicted on March 24 on charges of violating the Anti-Infiltration Act （反滲透法）.

The alliance “illegally monitored" Chinese immigrants living in Taiwan on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party （CCP） and the Ministry of the Interior is expected to dissolve the organization in the coming days under provisions of the Civil Associations Act （人民團體法）, the source said.

Xu, who married a Taiwanese in 1993 and became a Republic of China citizen of Taiwan in 2000, has since 2016 been active across the Taiwan Strait as chairwoman of the Taiwan New Residents Development Association chairwoman.

According to the indictment, Xu allegedly acted under instructions from Yang Wentao （楊文濤）, director of the Cross-Strait Marriage and Family Service Center under the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs, and Sun Xian （孫憲）, an official in the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang — one of the eight “democratic parties” operated under the CCP.

Prosecutors allege that Xu used her roles to regularly report to the CCP on Taiwan’s domestic political developments, election conditions and public opinion, as well as daily remarks, activities and political participation of Chinese living in Taiwan.

Xu was included on the Taiwan People’s Party’s legislator-at-large list in 2023, but was ultimately withdrawn due to her strong ties to China and controversial statements and actions.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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