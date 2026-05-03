《TAIPEI TIMES》 Defend your homes against rats: ministry

A rat and its pups are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chang Chung-yi, Taipei Times

REPEL THE RODENTS: Simple measures can help prevent the vermin from getting into your home, the Ministry of Environment said, as the population swells in Taipei

By Wu Po-hsuan, Kan Meng-kin and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

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The Ministry of Environment on Friday urged local governments to broaden urban sanitation measures, including sewer disinfection and coordinated pest control efforts, following reports of a rapidly expanding rat population in Taipei.

The ministry said local authorities should adopt long-term, integrated strategies rather than one-off extermination campaigns, emphasizing cooperation between public agencies and the private sector, and the need to involve the public in such plans.

It added that local governments should take the lead in coordinating policy responses to curb infestations.

Public guidance issued by the ministry advises residents to seal openings of about 2 cm or larger in homes, as such gaps are sufficient for rats to enter.

Drains in bathrooms and on balconies should be fitted with metal mesh less than 1 cm wide, the ministry said.

Residents are advised to store food in sealed glass or metal containers, promptly remove pet food after feeding and secure kitchen waste to eliminate food sources.

People should clear clutter, such as unused cardboard boxes, to reduce nesting sites.

If rats are already present, the ministry recommends placing traps along walls, noting that rats tend to travel close to surfaces due to limited vision.

The ministry said rat poison should be used only as a last resort and must be approved products applied according to instructions.

It also advised hiring professional exterminators to mitigate risks to children and pets.

Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Taipei City Councilor Lin Liang-jyun （林亮君） has raised concerns about rat poison used near Shuanglian MRT Station, warning of accidental ingestion.

Lin said the Taipei city government had already deployed 6 tonnes of rat poison in February and plans to procure an additional 4.75 tonnes, criticizing Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an （蔣萬安） for relying primarily on poison-based control.

DPP Legislator Puma Shen （沈伯洋） suggested considering alternatives such as ContraPest, describing it as “an international trend.”

In response, the city’s Department of Environmental Protection said the rodenticides used contain bittering agents intended to deter accidental ingestion by humans and pets, while remaining lethal to rodents, adding that patrols are conducted in treated areas.

The number of dead rats found in March almost doubled compared with February, which he said indicates the effectiveness of countermeasures, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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