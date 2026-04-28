《TAIPEI TIMES》 Final batch of M1A2T Abrams tanks purchased from the US arrive in Taipei

A military enthusiast waves a national flag as trucks leave the Port of Taipei carrying M1A2T tanks covered with waterproof tarpaulins yesterday. Photo: CNA

/ Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters

The final batch of M1A2T Abrams tanks purchased from the US arrived at the Port of Taipei late on Sunday and were transported early yesterday to the army’s Armored Training Command in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township （湖口）.

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At about 12:10am, the 28 tanks, covered in black waterproof tarpaulins, were seen leaving the port aboard large civilian flatbed trailers. Police and military police vehicles escorted the convoy along an expressway to the training base, with traffic controls implemented along the route.

The army operates about 1,000 tanks, including the CM-11 Brave Tiger and M60A3 models, both of which have been in service for more than two decades.

As part of its modernization efforts, the military has allocated NT$40.52 billion （US$1.29 billion） over an eight-year period ending next year to procure 108 M1A2T tanks from the US.

The first two deliveries of 80 tanks in total were made in December 2024 and July last year. The tanks are to be deployed with the army’s Sixth Corps to strengthen defenses in northern Taiwan.

The 28 tanks delivered at the weekend are expected to undergo testing, including readiness training and evaluation, before the army puts them into full operational service.

In addition to the 108 M1A2T tanks, Taiwan has also procured 14 M88A2 recovery vehicles, 16 M1070A1 transport vehicles and 16 M1000 heavy equipment transport trailers from the US.

Separately, the Ministry of National Defense yesterday downplayed the impact of Chinese sanctions on seven European companies over arms sales to Taiwan, saying it was not the first time China had taken such action and it would not affect Taipei’s ability to source weapons.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Friday last week banned exports of dual-use items to the seven companies over arms sales to Taiwan, placing them on its export control list, in a rare case of Europe-targeted, Taiwan-related sanctions.

Taiwan gets most of its weapons from the US. Europe has not sold any big-ticket items such as fighter jets to Taipei for about three decades, fearful of raising the ire of Beijing.

Four of the seven companies on the new Chinese list are Czech.

Taking questions from lawmakers yesterday, Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄） said it was not the first time China had implemented such measures.

“However, I think such an action, as I understand it, does not affect our ability to continue sourcing goods through relevant diversified channels,” he said, without elaborating.

Asked whether Taiwan could start buying weapons from Japan, after Tokyo last week scrapped restrictions on overseas arms sales, Koo said the recipients of weapons exports must be nations that have signed a defense equipment and technology transfer agreement with Japan, which Taiwan has not done.

When asked whether that could happen one day, Koo responded: “In the future, no possibility can be ruled out. I think I can only say that at present, no transfer agreement exists.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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