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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan win silver and bronze at junior shooting world cup

    2026/04/27 03:00
    Taiwan’s Liao Ke-rong, back row, right, poses with her bronze medal along with other competitors and staff following the women’s 10m air pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup in Cairo on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Liao Ke-rong via CNA

    Taiwan’s Liao Ke-rong, back row, right, poses with her bronze medal along with other competitors and staff following the women’s 10m air pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup in Cairo on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Liao Ke-rong via CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan last week won a silver medal in the mixed team 10m air rifle event and a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup in Cairo.

    Chen You-an and Tsai Chieh-ying, both 17, won silver on Friday with a score of 498.3, finishing behind India’s Shambhavi Kshirsagar and Divyanshu Dewangan.

    The Taiwanese duo fought their way out of fourth place into third at the first elimination point before pulling ahead of a French pair to secure a spot in the last round of the finals, when only two teams were left.

    Chen said he was nervous about missing out on a medal, given the high level of competition at the Junior World Cup.

    “I am really happy to win my first World Cup medal and prove my ability on the world stage,” said Chen, a student at Nankan Senior High School in Taoyuan.

    Tsai, who stepped in as a late replacement for an older teammate, said she felt nervous throughout the finals and tried to steady herself with deep breathing.

    “I was especially nervous when I had a chance to win [a medal]. I am very happy I was able to stand on the podium,” said Tsai, a student at Guang Fu High School in New Taipei City.

    On Thursday, 16-year-old Liao Ke-rong won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol final with a score of 218.3.

    It was her first medal at a world-level competition. She won the women’s junior 10m air pistol title last year — her first international gold medal.

    Liao was in gold medal position after the first two of eight rounds of the finals, but struggled in the third and fourth rounds. She recovered to make it into the final three.

    She said her goal is to follow in the footsteps of her mother, Ma Yu-mei, a two-time Asian Games athlete, and represent Taiwan at the Asian Games.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Taiwan’s Tsai Chieh-ying poses with her gold medal after winning the women’s 10m air rifle event at a competition in Taoyuan on April 11. Photo: CNA

    Taiwan’s Tsai Chieh-ying poses with her gold medal after winning the women’s 10m air rifle event at a competition in Taoyuan on April 11. Photo: CNA

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