《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lai condemns violence after Washington shooting

US President Donald Trump, center, speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington on Saturday, as, from left, US Vice President J.D. Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche look on. Photo: AP

MESSAGE OF SUPPORT:‘We are relieved to hear that [US] President Trump and other attendees remain safe from physical harm,’ President William Lai said

/ AFP and CNA, with staff writer

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President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday in a social media post condemned political violence following a shooting incident on Saturday at a media gala in Washington which US President Donald Trump attended.

“Shocked and gravely concerned to hear about the gunshots fired at the White House Correspondents’ Gala,” Lai wrote on X.

“We are relieved to hear that President Trump and other attendees remain safe from physical harm and we strongly condemn any form of political violence,” he said.

On Saturday, US Secret Service agents bundled Trump from the stage as shots rang out, in what the US president later described as an attack by a “would-be assassin.”

Armed guards opened fire at the gunman who charged through a security checkpoint just outside the ballroom of the hotel where Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump, senior government officials and hundreds of other black-tie guests had gathered.

People dived under tables in chaotic scenes as Secret Service teams swarmed into the glitzy White House Correspondents’ Association dinner held annually at the Washington Hilton in the US capital.

World leaders reacted to the incident with shock, mixed with relief that the US leader and event attendees were unharmed.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for the US president, adding that “violence has no place in a democracy” — a sentiment echoed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who said “any attack on democratic institutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

Donald Trump posted surveillance camera footage of the gunman sprinting past security as guards drew their weapons. The man was detained at the scene.

“They seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too,” the US president said at a news conference at the White House shortly after the incident.

One officer was shot at close range, but appeared to not be critically injured, he said.

The venue was “not a particularly secure” facility, he added, as questions swirled about his safety.

The US president said at the hastily arranged news conference that he first thought the noise was a tray being dropped before he realized it was gunfire.

He said he planned to reschedule the media gala within a month.

The suspect, who would be arraigned in court today on firearm and assault charges, appeared to have been a guest at the hotel, city officials said. He was armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives, they said.

“Law enforcement exchanged gunfire with the individual,” Washington police chief Jeffery Carroll told reporters. “A US Secret Service uniformed division officer was struck in his vest. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He appears to be in good spirits.”

Trump told reporters that the authorities have gone to the suspect’s apartment and “I guess he lives in California.”

FBI tactical agents entered a two-story, brown house in Torrance, California, associated with the suspect.

Some FBI and Secret Service agents were spotted leaving the scene a few hours later.

Multiple US news outlets identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from the southwestern Los Angeles suburb.

The FBI did not confirm his identity and said it had nothing to add beyond what was disclosed in news conferences.

A LinkedIn profile with the name “Cole Allen” showed a picture of a man which appeared to match a photo of the suspect shared by Donald Trump.

The social media profile said Allen was a mechanical engineer, computer scientist, game developer and teacher.

Last year, Allen uploaded a picture wearing a graduation gown and cap, saying he was “done” with his computer science master’s degree from California State University Dominguez Hills.

During the chaotic incident, tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where the US president had been sitting during dinner before he was evacuated.

Police surrounded the hotel, and helicopters hovered overhead.

The security breach occurred after the welcoming speech and during dinner, before Trump was due to speak.

US Cabinet members were evacuated first, as confusion and concern spread through the partying guests.

The Washington Hilton where Saturday’s gala was taking place was the site where then-US president Ronald Reagan was shot by a would-be assassin in 1981.

The White House Correspondents’ Association invited Trump this year despite his repeated attacks on the media.

Before this year, and unlike all other presidents from the past 100 years, Trump had never attended while in office.

The “Nerd Prom” — as attendees dub it — brings together journalists and the who’s who of Washington to raise funds for scholarships and awards.

The event often has a comedian joking about the president, who traditionally makes a few jokes of his own, although no comedian was booked this year.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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