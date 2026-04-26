《TAIPEI TIMES》 President Lai outlines medical subsidy plans

President William Lai speaks at the opening ceremony of the Taiwan Surgical Association Annual Meeting and International Joint Surgical Conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

MEDICAL STRATEGY: The government aims to improve the working conditions of healthcare providers, Lai said, adding that ‘simply put — we need to raise their pay’

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

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The government would keep increasing subsidies for complex medical procedures and reforming the compensation system after the National Health Insurance （NHI） budget surpassed NT$1 trillion （US$31.73 billion） for the first time this year, President William Lai （賴清德） told the opening ceremony of the Taiwan Surgical Association Annual Meeting and International Joint Surgical Conference at the Taipei International Convention Center yesterday.

Lai said that his experience as a doctor allows him to understand that surgeons must possess precise judgement, quick reflexes, mature professional skills and a strong team spirit, while also prioritizing patient safety, efficiency and quality of care.

Taiwan’s healthcare quality has an excellent reputation globally, and it is his responsibility as president to support healthcare professionals, and provide them with more resources and better working conditions so that they can keep contributing to people’s health, he said.

In the two years since he took office, the government has increased the NHI budget by 5.5 percent annually, with this year’s budget topping NT$1 trillion for the first time, Lai said.

At the same time, the government has reviewed items covered by the NHI and removed from it those that are the purview of other agencies, with about NT$10 billion saved in each of the two years of his presidency, he said.

“The goal is to improve medical services and the working conditions of healthcare providers,” Lai said. “Simply put — we need to raise their pay.”

Medical institutions need sufficient funding to purchase equipment, invest in advanced systems and train personnel, he told the conference, which had the theme “surgical excellence for a healthy world.”

The government has sought to adjust payments for healthcare providers, introducing value-based payment models to address a shortage of personnel in some specialized departments, he said.

“We want to end the practice of equal pay for unequal work. That is very important for the surgical field. Specifically, the NHI payment for complex surgeries should be increased and guaranteed,” he said.

Regarding the NHI point-based reimbursement system, Lai that it is above 0.95, with some areas nearing 0.99, “close to 1.00,” Lai said.

The system works on points that are typically equivalent to NT$1.

The first step is to stabilize the system before increasing payments for high-intensity, high-risk medical procedures, Lai said.

Improving working environments and talent retention of healthcare providers are the primary objectives at this time, he added.

The government last year launched the five-year Healthy Taiwan Cultivation Plan with a budget of NT$48.9 billion to support medical institutions at all levels and medical associations developing holistic care services to address health needs at all stages of life, Lai said.

He also outlined four key areas for medical development in Taiwan: talent cultivation, improving working conditions, advancing smart healthcare and promoting the sustainable development of the medical system.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare is integrating electronic medical record formats across medical institutions, while artificial intelligence is being integrated in medical procedures to help enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of care services, he said.

The Medical Accident Prevention and Dispute Resolution Act （醫療事故預防及爭議處理法） was implemented in 2024, helping medical personnel and patients clarify issues, and reduce litigation risks, he said.

The act helps ensure that medical personnel no longer have to face medical disputes alone, and that both groups can face problems and seek solutions together, he added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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