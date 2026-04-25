《TAIPEI TIMES》US bill allocates US$500 million to Taiwan defense

The US national flag flies at the US Capitol in Washington in an undated photograph. Photo: Reuters

Staff writer, with CNA

The US House Appropriations Committee has released its national security and Department of State funding bill for next fiscal year, which includes at least US$500 million for Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing （FMF） program.

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The FMF, a State Department program, helps allies and partner countries acquire US military equipment, services and training through US-funded assistance.

According to the text of bill, released on Wednesday, “not less than US$500 million shall be made available for assistance for Taiwan” provided that the secretaries of state and defense “prioritize the delivery of defense articles and services to Taiwan.”

It also specifies that none of the funding “should be used to create, procure, or display any map that inaccurately depicts the territory and social and economic system of Taiwan and the islands or island groups administered by Taiwan authorities.”

In a statement, the committee said the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs （NSRP） Appropriations Bill for next year provides a total discretionary allocation of US$47.32 billion.

That is US$2.69 billion （6 percent） below this fiscal year’s enacted level, and reflects priorities of the ‘America First’ agenda, the statement said.

Even with the funding reductions, the NSRP bill maintains robust funding for allies, including Israel, Jordan, Egypt and Taiwan, while countering adversaries such as China, Iran, Cuba and drug cartels, including some designated as foreign terrorist organizations, it said.

A bill must pass the House and Senate in identical form before being sent to the president for his signature to become law.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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