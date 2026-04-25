為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》US bill allocates US$500 million to Taiwan defense

    2026/04/25 03:00
    The US national flag flies at the US Capitol in Washington in an undated photograph. Photo: Reuters

    The US national flag flies at the US Capitol in Washington in an undated photograph. Photo: Reuters

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The US House Appropriations Committee has released its national security and Department of State funding bill for next fiscal year, which includes at least US$500 million for Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing （FMF） program.

    The FMF, a State Department program, helps allies and partner countries acquire US military equipment, services and training through US-funded assistance.

    According to the text of bill, released on Wednesday, “not less than US$500 million shall be made available for assistance for Taiwan” provided that the secretaries of state and defense “prioritize the delivery of defense articles and services to Taiwan.”

    It also specifies that none of the funding “should be used to create, procure, or display any map that inaccurately depicts the territory and social and economic system of Taiwan and the islands or island groups administered by Taiwan authorities.”

    In a statement, the committee said the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs （NSRP） Appropriations Bill for next year provides a total discretionary allocation of US$47.32 billion.

    That is US$2.69 billion （6 percent） below this fiscal year’s enacted level, and reflects priorities of the ‘America First’ agenda, the statement said.

    Even with the funding reductions, the NSRP bill maintains robust funding for allies, including Israel, Jordan, Egypt and Taiwan, while countering adversaries such as China, Iran, Cuba and drug cartels, including some designated as foreign terrorist organizations, it said.

    A bill must pass the House and Senate in identical form before being sent to the president for his signature to become law.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播