《TAIPEI TIMES》Driver’s license renewal age to drop to 70 on May 31

A person is assisted at a Motor Vehicles Office in an undated photograph. From May 31, the minimum age for mandatory driver's license renewals is be lowered from 75 to 70. Photo: Taipei Times file photo

Staff writer, with CNA

The minimum age for mandatory driver's license renewals would be lowered from 75 to 70 starting May 31, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said today.

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The renewal fee would be set at NT$50, the ministry said.

Under the new regulations, drivers aged 70 or older would have to undergo a physical examination and complete a traffic safety course to renew their licenses, which would remain valid until age 75.

Drivers over the age of 75 would be required to take an additional cognitive function test when renewing their licenses, which would be valid for three years.

In January, the ministry introduced an incentive program offering those aged 70 or older who surrender their driver's licenses a 50 percent subsidy on public transport using a digital TPass card, capped at NT$1,500 per month.

Under the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act （道路交通管理處罰條例）, driving with an expired license is punishable by a fine of NT$1,800 to NT$3,600, along with license suspension.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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