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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan central player in AI-based computing: Google

    2026/04/20 03:00
    Google senior vice president of devices and services Rick Osterloh poses for a photograph in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    Google senior vice president of devices and services Rick Osterloh poses for a photograph in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan is playing a “central role” in Google’s transition toward artificial intelligence （AI）-based computing, as well as in the broader industry shift, Google senior vice president of devices and services Rick Osterloh said in an interview with CNA.

    Osterloh praised the company’s Taiwanese team for its “amazing R&D capabilities” and highlighted key partners such as MediaTek Inc （聯發科） and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （台積電）.

    “Our team in the region is so crucial for what we’re doing with our global innovation strategy and central to the shift in the AI computing landscape,” he said at Google’s hardware engineering center in New Taipei City, the company’s largest hardware R&D center outside the US.

    Google vice president of hardware Elmer Peng （彭昱鈞） praised Taiwan’s strong ecosystem, citing its deep talent pool in silicon design, devices and Android development, as well as the company’s data center in Changhua County.

    He said that ecosystem was perfectly aligned with Google’s “full-stack” strategy, which focuses on offering a comprehensive group of solutions that address every layer of a technology stack.

    Osterloh said the company’s full-stack approach to AI spans applications, AI models and underlying technology, including data centers and chips.

    At the same time, by centering its ecosystem on the Gemini family, Google enables the same core technology to be used across enterprise services in Google Cloud, automotive systems in Android Auto and consumer devices such as Android smartphones, he said.

    For users, this integration enables shared context and memory across platforms, he added, saying that Google is “the only real full-stack provider of AI that can support enterprises and consumers.”

    Osterloh introduced a new capability called “Personal Intelligence,” launched in Taiwan on April 15. The feature builds on a user’s interaction history across services such as Gmail and Google Photos to deliver more personalized responses and actions.

    Looking ahead, the first generation of “AI-native” devices would need to enhance functions such as calling, photography and web browsing while incorporating new AI-driven capabilities, he said.

    Osterloh pointed to developments such as “Gemini Task Automation,” which enables “agentic workflows” such as automatically completing tasks such as booking a ride, as well as the integration of Gemini into the Chrome browser to assist users in real time.

    However, he cautioned that creating fully AI-native devices would require rethinking user interfaces and underlying technologies to move from an application-driven to an AI-driven computing model.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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