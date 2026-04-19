《TAIPEI TIMES》 Hualien eyes friendlier whale-watching

Officials and representatives from five whale-watching operators hold placards at a news conference in Hualien County yesterday. Photo: Hua Meng-ching, Taipei Times

By Hua Meng-ching / Staff reporter

The Hualien Fisheries Association along with five whale-watching operators yesterday launched a “friendly whale-watching” initiative under the auspices of the Ocean Affairs Council’s Ocean Conservation Administration （OCA）, unveiling key guidelines, including “slow down, avoid circling, do not chase, do not disturb, do not feed and no littering in the sea.”

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Association chairman Wang Teng-yi （王登義） said that each year from April to October is the peak season for whale watching offshore.

“Through the launch of the friendly whale-watching initiative, the goal is to encourage self-regulation among tourism operators and groups across Taiwan,” he said.

“It is hoped that by raising awareness of whale and dolphin ecosystems, people will learn to love and protect the ocean, which is the foundation for the sustainable development of the whale-watching industry.”

The pledge of the “friendly whale-watching” initiative yesterday was followed by a tour, with participants including the Hualien County Association for the Visually Impaired and other tourists.

About 2 nautical miles （3.7 km） off the coast of Cisingtan （七星潭）, white frothy waves on the surface of the water were spotted, revealing a pod of spinning dolphins, which swam over to the boat when approached.

According to OCA deputy head Lee Hsiao-sia （李筱霞）, Taiwan’s first whale-watching trip launched from Hualien in 1997, the beginning of a boom for Taiwan’s whale-watching industry.

In response to incidents of boats disturbing whales and dolphins in some regions, the OCA issued the “Taiwan Whale-Watching Guidelines” she said.

These guidelines cover principles for observing and approaching wildlife, proper conduct when boats interact with whales and dolphins and the appropriate behavior for tourists, she said.

The aim is for whale-watching visitors to enjoy close encounters with whales and dolphins while becoming responsible conservation participants, reducing human interference, she added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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