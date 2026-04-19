《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lawmakers agree to review budget under preconditions

Legislators hold placards in support of or against a bill at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

END IN SIGHT: The agreement comes with preconditions such as the implementation of an opposition-approved NT$71.8 billion portion of the budget for new initiatives

/ Staff writer, with CNA

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Looking to end an impasse of more than six months, lawmakers across party lines have agreed to begin reviewing the general budget for this fiscal year as long as Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） agrees to present the budget at the legislature.

The Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）, Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） agreed on Wednesday to send the Cabinet’s budget proposal to committee review after Cho briefs lawmakers on the plan and responds to lawmakers’ questions.

However, as of yesterday afternoon, Cho had not confirmed he would make the appearance, which has been tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.

The agreement also requires the Cabinet to promptly implement a NT$71.8 billion （US$2.28 billion） portion of the NT$3.3 trillion budget approved by the opposition-controlled legislature to fund new initiatives before the general budget proposal clears the legislative floor.

Another part of the agreement requires the Cabinet to submit bills within six months of the start of the review that provide a pay raise for active-duty military personnel and increase the income replacement ratio for retired police officers and firefighters.

However, this condition was not tied to the review or passage of this year’s general budget bill, and there is no mechanism that would force the Cabinet to present bills providing for these salary and pension increases.

Opposition lawmakers passed legislation last year directing the Cabinet to budget a pay raise for military personnel and to increase pensions for retired police officers and firefighters, but Cho has declined to earmark funding, citing constitutional concerns.

The Cabinet’s refusal to implement the legislation has led opposition parties to block the budget review.

Instead, the Cabinet has requested a constitutional interpretation and an injunction in both cases.

The Constitutional Court remains in limbo because of the government’s inability to fill seven of the court’s 15 seats, which have been vacant since November 2024, as well as legal wrangling over how many judges the court needs to meet a quorum.

The Cabinet’s earlier position — that the raises would be issued retroactively if the court rules the bills constitutional — was also rejected by opposition lawmakers.

Responding to the agreement, Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee （李慧芝） quoted Cho on Thursday as saying that the Ministry of National Defense should conduct a more comprehensive review of military pay, allowances and welfare measures, identify shortcomings and submit proposals to the Cabinet for review.

As for the police personnel system, Cho said relevant agencies have been instructed to continue communicating and negotiating with the Legislature to seek a reasonable and feasible solution.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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