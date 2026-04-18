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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Amendment expands grounds for pre-emptive detentions

    2026/04/18 03:00
    Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu, right, bangs his gavel as the Legislative Yuan passes amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

    Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu, right, bangs his gavel as the Legislative Yuan passes amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

    PROTECTING YOUNG PEOPLE: The expansion covers the murder of young children, the abuse and obstruction of an adolescent’s well-being and sexual exploitation of minors

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed an amendment expanding “pre-emptive detention” to include suspects in the sexual exploitation of minors, the homicide of young children, fraud and drunk driving as stipulated in the Criminal Code, among other offenses.

    The expansion of the grounds for pre-emptive detention — intended to prevent reoffending — followed a Judicial Yuan amendment, which consolidated proposals by lawmakers across the political spectrum.

    The cross-party proposals for Article 101-1 of the Code of Criminal Procedure shared a common focus on crimes related to images of children and youth sexual exploitation.

    Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Pei-yu （陳培瑜） said she initiated the amendment in response to the rising number of cases involving the reproduction, distribution and possession of sexually exploitative images of minors.

    The version proposed by the Taiwan People’s Party highlighted the growing severity of fraud, in addition to the issues of child and youth sexual images and organized crime that the party said have worsened over the years.

    Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Wu Tsung-hsien （吳宗憲） said in his version that expanding “pre-emptive detention” is necessary to safeguard potential victims and would facilitate the investigative process.

    The expansion covers the homicide of children younger than seven, offenses involving abuse and obstruction of an adolescent’s well-being, and offenses involving sexual images, such as distributing sexual images for public viewing, producing fake sexual images, and aggravated crimes in the same category.

    The expansion also covers fraud and drunk driving offenses punishable under the Criminal Code — cases referred for criminal prosecution — rather than those categorized as administrative breaches under the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act （道路交通管理處罰條例）.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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