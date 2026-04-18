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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lai highlights defense budget urgency during military inspection

    2026/04/18 03:00
    President William Lai joins service members for lunch during an inspection of the Army Infantry Training Command in Kaohsiung yesterday. Staff writer, with CNA

    President William Lai joins service members for lunch during an inspection of the Army Infantry Training Command in Kaohsiung yesterday. Staff writer, with CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday called for the swift passage of a special defense budget during an inspection of the Army Infantry Training Command in Kaohsiung, stressing the need to strengthen Taiwan’s military preparedness.

    The NT$1.25 trillion （US$39.6 billion） budget, which the Cabinet submitted to the Legislature for review last November, is under committee review.

    The bill would fund weapons systems approved by the US for sale to Taiwan in December 2025, arms sale packages that have not yet been notified to the U.S. Congress, and initiatives involving local manufacturers.

    The Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and Taiwan People’s Party have submitted their own versions of the budget bill due to disagreements over the scope and cost of the bill.

    Lai said at the Army command that the budget should be approved without cuts to support the acquisition of highly mobile and precision weapons.

    "Only through constant preparedness can threats be deterred," Lai said, reiterating that Taiwan’s strategy is to avoid war through readiness and stop war through strength.

    Lai emphasized that the proposed budget, based on professional assessment, is both necessary and affordable amid Taiwan’s economic growth.

    He described it as a key investment in safeguarding democracy, strengthening defense capabilities, and supporting service members.

    Amid a complex regional security environment, Lai said the funding will enhance the military’s ability to respond to modern warfare and send a clear signal internationally of Taiwan’s resolve to defend itself.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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