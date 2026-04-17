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    《TAIPEI TIMES》Train services added for Dajia Matsu pilgrimage

    2026/04/17 03:00
    Offerings are placed outside Dajia Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung in preparation for the start of the Dajia Matsu pilgrimage today. Photo: Chang Hsuan-tse, Taipei Times

    Offerings are placed outside Dajia Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung in preparation for the start of the Dajia Matsu pilgrimage today. Photo: Chang Hsuan-tse, Taipei Times

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Local governments and state-run Taiwan Railway Corp are ramping up preparations for the annual Dajia Matsu pilgrimage, which is set to begin tonight in Taichung.

    The nine-day, eight-night procession is to depart at 10:05pm from Dajia Jenn Lann Temple （大甲鎮瀾宮）, traveling to more than 100 temples across Taichung and Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties.

    A birthday celebration ceremony for the sea goddess is scheduled for Tuesday next week, before the procession returns to Jenn Lann Temple on April 26.

    To accommodate the expected crowds, Taiwan Railway has scheduled 38 additional train services today and on April 26, including eight Tze-Chiang Limited Express and 30 Fast Local trains.

    An additional 156 cars would also be added to local train services on those dates.

    Commemorative tickets featuring Matsu （媽祖） would be available for rides taken this month to or from Dajia or Baishatun stations, coinciding with the Dajia pilgrimage and the Baishatun Matsu pilgrimage, which began on Sunday in Miaoli County.

    The railway company has also launched related merchandise, with sales running through April 30.

    Local authorities along the route have also stepped up preparations.

    In Changhua, police have signed agreements with local temples and organizations to ensure orderly conduct, pledging “high autonomous management, zero street brawls, low environmental hazards and smooth traffic.”

    The county’s police department yesterday also announced traffic blockades and alternative routes, urging the public to follow police instructions.

    Siluo Bridge （西螺大橋） connecting Changhua and Yunlin would only be open for the Matsu palanquin and her followers when the palanquin is passing, the department said.

    Meanwhile, the Chiayi County Fire Bureau conducted an emergency rescue drill earlier this week at Hsin Kang Feng Tian Temple （新港奉天宮）, where the procession is to stay on Monday and hold the birthday ceremony the following day.

    The drill aimed to improve coordination between firefighters and temple staff, particularly in managing large crowds, the bureau said.

    Since the 18th century, the Dajia Matsu pilgrimage has grown into one of Taiwan’s largest religious events, attracting tens of thousands of participants each year.

    This year’s theme is “kindness” （善）, with support stations providing food, messages and medical services along the route.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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