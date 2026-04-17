《TAIPEI TIMES》US senators introduce updated bill supporting Taiwan

A person walks past the US Capitol building in Washington on Dec. 11 last year. Photo: EPA

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

US senators John Curtis and Jeff Merkley on Wednesday reintroduced the Taiwan relations reinforcement act, a bipartisan legislation that “reaffirms US policy to support Taiwan’s democracy and its engagement with the world.”

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The latest version urges Taiwan to increase investment in its defense capabilities and adopt an asymmetric defense strategy, and prioritizes negotiations on a free-trade agreement.

“Our alliance with Taiwan is one of the most strategically and morally significant partnerships America has in the Indo-Pacific, and we need to ensure our policies match our principles,” Curtis and Merkley said in a joint statement.

“The Taiwan Relations Reinforcement Act will deepen our relationship with Taiwan by elevating the status of our top diplomat, incentivizing high-level cooperation and visits between our governments, and combating Chinese Communist Party disinformation campaigns targeting Taiwan,” Curtis said.

“As longstanding partners, the United States and Taiwan share a strong commitment to preserving peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” Merkley said. “The United States must use all the tools at our disposal to strengthen our relationship with Taiwan, one of East Asia’s most vibrant democracies, and together advance our shared vision of a world that is built on democratic governance, human rights, and the rule of law.”

The bill would require US Senate confirmation for the director of the American Institute in Taiwan, and create and streamline an interagency policy task force for Taiwan.

It would also promote Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations while enhancing Taiwan-US cooperation in economics, trade and security.

The bill also seeks to mandate strategies to protect US businesses and non-government entities from Chinese coercion, and support Taipei’s response to Beijing’s interference in institutions and processes in Taiwan.

The updated bill follows a congressional delegation to Taiwan coled by Curtis last month.

This is the fourth time the bill has been introduced. If it advances through the US Senate, the bill would also need to be passed by the US House of Representatives and signed by the US president to become law.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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