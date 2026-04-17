《TAIPEI TIMES》Hsinchu mayor Kao plagiarism case remanded to district court for retrial

Hsinchu Mayor Ann Kao, center, walks through a hallway on July 26 last year. Photo: CNA

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The Intellectual Property and Commercial Court yesterday overturned the first appellate court’s ruling in Hsinchu Mayor Ann Kao’s （高虹安） plagiarism case and remanded it to the Taipei District Court for a retrial.

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The Institute for Information Industry filed the plagiarism lawsuit against Kao on Oct. 25, 2022, after the institute found out about the alleged misconduct from a Facebook post by academic Chen Shih-fen （陳時奮）, who said that Kao’s doctoral thesis largely plagiarized institute papers.

The first ruling said that the institute’s lawsuit had exceeded the six-month statute of limitations.

That ruling was appealed to the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court, whose collegiate bench said that there were grounds for the case and that Kao had not disputed the allegations during trial.

The institute’s lawsuit had come only after a comparison of Kao’s thesis and the original papers was printed with a Mirror Media article on Sept. 20, 2022, showing that the institute had only ascertained that there might be a basis in the claims that Kao’s thesis had plagiarized institute papers, the intellectual property court said.

The appellate court had failed to conduct a detailed investigation, it said, overturning the first ruling and remanding it back to the Taipei District Court.

Kao has been accused of knowingly plagiarizing at least 80 percent of an institute paper titled “Quality Prediction Modeling for Multistage Manufacturing Based on Classification and Association Rule Mining,” and at least 30 percent of another paper, titled “Sparse Coding for Manufacturing Quality Prediction,” for her doctoral thesis submitted to the University of Cincinnati on April 27, 2018.

The thesis, uploaded to the archives and network via the Ohio Library and Information Network, allegedly contravened the Copyright Act （著作權法）, the institute said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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