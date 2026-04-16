《TAIPEI TIMES》Boy with transplants from parents returns to school

The boy surnamed Hsu, who received transplants from his parents, center, blows out a candle on a celebratory cake during a news conference at National Taiwan University in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Staff writer, with CNA

A boy who received a partial liver transplant from his mother and a kidney transplant from his father within a year has returned to school, National Taiwan University Hospital （NTUH） said yesterday.

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The boy, surnamed Hsu （許）, who turns 12 this year, was diagnosed with congenital Caroli disease, hepatic fibrosis, splenomegaly and autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease, the hospital said in a statement.

He was just four months old when he was transferred to NTUH in cardiogenic shock, said Tsai I-jung （蔡宜蓉）, head of the hospital’s Division of Pediatric Nephrology.

His condition later progressed to end-stage kidney disease, making treatment highly complex, Tsai said.

Hsu underwent a partial liver transplant in January last year, with his mother as the donor.

However, his kidney function deteriorated rapidly after the procedure, leading to a living donor kidney transplant from his father in January this year, said Lee Chih-yuan （李志元）, an attending physician in the hospital’s Department of Surgery.

Hsu has returned to school and is expected to continue to recover well, provided he keeps taking anti-rejection medication, he said.

Undergoing two organ transplants within such a short period is rare, even among adults, Lee said, adding that Hsu was the hospital’s first pediatric case of its kind.

Hsu’s mother said the couple had long prepared for the possibility of organ donation, maintaining their health over the past decade to meet eligibility requirements.

NTUH said the case highlights the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration, from preoperative assessment and surgery to postoperative care, involving specialists in pediatrics, transplant surgery, nephrology, anesthesiology and nursing.

The hospital said it performed Asia’s first living donor kidney transplant in 1968 and has since completed more than 1,500 such procedures, the highest number in Taiwan.

NTUH has a 10-year post-transplant survival rate of 85 percent for kidney recipients, higher than the national average of 77 percent, Ministry of Health and Welfare data showed.

The hospital also called on the public to support organ donation.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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