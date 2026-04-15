《TAIPEI TIMES》Visitor hospitalized for meningitis; contacts traced

Centers for Disease Control Epidemic Intelligence Center Director Guo Hung-wei presents data at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A foreign visitor in her 60s has tested positive for meningococcal meningitis, Taiwan’s fifth case this year, the Centers for Disease Control （CDC） said yesterday.

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A total of 21 people have been identified as contacts, including travel companions and hospital contacts, CDC Deputy Director-General Tseng Shu-hui （曾淑慧） said in a briefing, adding that all are being monitored through tomorrow.

Of the contacts, three are classified as close contacts and have been given preventive treatment, but none have shown symptoms so far, Tseng said.

The woman is hospitalized in stable condition, with her fever subsiding, CDC epidemiologist Lin Yung-ching （林詠青） said.

Lin said the woman entered Taiwan on April 1 and began experiencing symptoms, including abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, on April 3.

She sought medical attention the following day, presenting signs of fever and inflammation, he said.

Laboratory testing later confirmed the presence of Neisseria meningitidis in her blood, confirming the diagnosis, Lin said.

The bacteria are primarily transmitted through saliva and respiratory secretions, but have relatively low infectivity and typically require prolonged close contact for transmission, Lin said.

Symptoms can include fever, severe headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting and rash, while severe cases might involve altered consciousness, delirium or seizures, Lin said.

Complications can include pneumonia, sepsis, meningitis and, in severe cases, septic shock and death.

The fatality rate is about 15 percent for meningitis and about 40 percent for sepsis, he added.

Separately, the CDC yesterday reported a significant rise in diarrhea cases across the nation, with outpatient and emergency visits reaching 125,205 last week — a 4.5 percent increase from the week before.

In the past four weeks, 113 cluster infections have been reported, primarily linked to catering and hospitality, the agency said.

Of the 64 cluster cases where pathogens were identified, viral infections accounted for 87.5 percent, with noroviruses being the primary culprit, making up 78.1 percent of the positive clusters, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Director Guo Hung-wei （郭宏偉） said.

Bacterial infections, including salmonella and Staphylococcus aureus, accounted for 12.5 percent of the cases, he added.

Tseng attributed the surge to gatherings during the Tomb Sweeping Day long weekend, as well as warmer temperatures and humid conditions that aid pathogen reproduction.

Restaurants and hotels are particularly densely populated areas where negligence in food preservation or cleaning could lead to infection clusters, Tseng added.

With large-scale religious events such as Matsu pilgrimages drawing large crowds, the CDC warned that the number of cases could continue to climb this week.

The agency urged the public to practice strict hand hygiene, avoid consuming raw or undercooked foods and stay home for at least 48 hours after symptoms subside to prevent transmission.

Additional reporting by Hou Chia-yu

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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