為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Nation’s tax revenue soars 28.6 percent to NT$289.9bn

    2026/04/15 03:00
    A NT$1,000 banknote is pictured in Taipei on May 6 last year. Photo: An Rong Xu, Bloomberg

    A NT$1,000 banknote is pictured in Taipei on May 6 last year. Photo: An Rong Xu, Bloomberg

    By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

    Taiwan’s tax revenue surged last month, driven mainly by robust stock trading, even as property-related tax income continued to decline amid a cooling real-estate market, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

    Total tax revenue rose 28.6 percent from a year earlier to NT$298.9 billion （US$9.43 billion）, supported largely by gains in the securities transaction tax revenue, business tax revenue and individual income tax revenue, Statistics Department Deputy Director Liu Shun-rong （劉訓蓉） said.

    Revenue from the securities transaction tax — a key gauge of stock market turnover — totaled NT$53.5 billion in the month, soaring 1.4 times from a year earlier and marking the eighth consecutive month of growth.

    “Although Taiwan’s stock market weakened last month amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, trading activity remained brisk,” Liu said.

    The benchmark TAIEX fell 3,691.5 points, or 10.4 percent, during the month, but average daily turnover increased 1.3 times to a record NT$921.4 billion, lifting securities transaction tax revenue to a new monthly high, she said.

    For the first quarter, average daily turnover in local stock market rose 1.2 times to NT$915.3 billion, while securities transaction tax revenue climbed to about NT$123.7 billion, both setting record highs for the January-to-March period, the ministry said.

    In contrast, property-related tax incomes declined as real-estate transactions remained subdued. Land value increment tax revenue fell 12.7 percent year-on-year to NT$6.1 billion last month, bringing first-quarter revenue to NT$16.6 billion, or a 15.7 percent annual drop, the ministry’s data showed.

    Liu attributed the poor showing mainly to fewer property transactions and a decrease in large taxable cases.

    Overall tax revenue in the first three months totaled NT$655.5 billion, up 18.3 percent from a year earlier and 13.3 percent above the budget target, Liu said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播