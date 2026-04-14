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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese gymnast wins gold on horizontal bar

    2026/04/14 03:00
    Tang Chia-hung, center, stands on the podium after winning gold in the men’s horizontal bar event at the International Gymnastics Federation World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Huang Bo-rui via CNA

    Tang Chia-hung, center, stands on the podium after winning gold in the men’s horizontal bar event at the International Gymnastics Federation World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Huang Bo-rui via CNA

    / Staff writer with CNA

    Taiwanese gymnast Tang Chia-hung on Sunday topped the men’s horizontal bar event at the International Gymnastics Federation （FIG） World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, scoring 15.233 to take his third title this season.

    Tang delivered an outstanding performance in the final, earning a difficulty score of 6.500 and an execution score of 8.633 with a 0.1 stick bonus. His closest competitor was Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan, who finished second with 14.933 points.

    It was Tang’s third gold medal in the FIG World Cup series this year, following his horizontal bar wins in Azerbaijan on March 8, and in Turkey on March 15.

    After Sunday’s competition, Tang said that the three titles were a good start to the season, and that he was continuing to make physical and technical adjustments after each competition.

    Tang also said that he plans to shift focus to all-around training in preparation for the Asian Gymnastics Championships and the World Championships later this year.

    His coach, Huang Bo-rui, said Tang’s strong performances this year would serve as motivation for other Taiwanese gymnasts.

    Tang would return to Taiwan for a break before starting his preparations for the Asian championship, where he is likely to compete mainly in the all-around event, Huang said.

    One of Tang’s goals is to help boost the performance of the Taiwan team so that they can win a medal, he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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