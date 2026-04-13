《TAIPEI TIMES》 Japan claims top spot for Taiwanese travelers

A visitor poses next to early-flowering cherry blossoms near Sensoji in Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot in Tokyo, on March 10 last year. Photo: Reuters

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Tokyo remained the most popular outbound destination for Taiwanese travelers last year, while Seoul overtook Japan’s Osaka to rank second, reflecting strong growth in travel to South Korea, industry data showed.

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Based on ticket sales compiled by online travel agency ezTravel, the top 10 destinations were Tokyo, Seoul, Osaka, Okinawa, Hong Kong, Busan, Bangkok, Shanghai, Fukuoka and Macau.

Japan accounted for four of the top 10 spots, with ticket sales surging 64 percent year-on-year, underscoring its continued dominance.

South Korea was the standout performer, with ticket sales rising 104 percent. Seoul climbed to second, while Busan rose to sixth.

EzTravel said the surge was driven by competitive prices and demand fueled by Korean pop culture and medical tourism.

The agency said it expects South Korea to further expand its market share this year as travelers seek more affordable options amid rising airfares.

For long-haul travel, the top destinations were Los Angeles, Sydney, Melbourne, Paris, San Francisco, London, Brisbane, Vancouver, Seattle and Auckland.

Australia and New Zealand accounted for four of the top 10, with ticket sales rising 52 percent.

Lion Travel Service Co said outbound travel is expected to grow steadily this year, with first-quarter bookings for Japan, South Korea and Oceania up about 30 percent year-on-year and the US up 40 percent.

Demand for niche travel remains strong, with bookings for Northern Europe aurora tours extending through March next year, the agency said.

Lion Travel cited a “redirection effect” amid geopolitical uncertainties in parts of Asia and Africa, with travelers shifting to Japan, South Korea and Oceania.

The company said it observed a split in travel behavior, with some opting for short, frequent trips, while others favor longer itineraries of seven to 11 days focused on deeper experiences.

Sports tourism and event-based travel are also gaining traction, signaling a shift away from traditional sightseeing toward more experience-driven trips.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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