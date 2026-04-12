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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 TRTC to continue to assess cat-friendly MRT transit

    2026/04/12 03:00
    A passenger takes a photograph of dogs with their owners at a Tapei City Government event featuring a special MRT train exclusively for pets yesterday. Photo: Kan Meng-lin, Taipei Times

    A passenger takes a photograph of dogs with their owners at a Tapei City Government event featuring a special MRT train exclusively for pets yesterday. Photo: Kan Meng-lin, Taipei Times

    By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taipei would continue to assess the feasibility of a cat-friendly train on its Mass Rapid Transit （MRT）, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an （蔣萬安） said yesterday.

    Chiang made the remarks as the Taipei City Government held a “Canine Outing Day” event promoting dog-friendly bus and MRT rides, which drew criticism from cat owners who said similar initiatives should be extended to other pets.

    The city government had consulted experts and initially excluded cats, citing their more reserved nature, but has asked Taipei Rapid Transit Corp （TRTC） to further evaluate the issue, Chiang said.

    Taipei operates more than 20 dog-friendly bus routes and has more than 20 dog parks, he said, adding that the city would continue efforts to promote a pet-friendly environment.

    Held to mark World Pet Day, yesterday’s event offered free rides on designated dog-friendly buses between Taipei 101 and Jingqin Dog Park, where dogs could move freely without leashes. On the MRT, four Red Line cars were also designated dog-friendly yesterday, allowing pets to ride without cages between Xiangshan Station and Tamsui Station.

    A participant surnamed Kang （康）, who traveled from Tamsui Station to Taipei 101 Station with her dog, said boarding was smooth, but movement was difficult during peak hours.

    Some passengers complained of crowding, with one owner forced to carry a shiba inu throughout the trip.

    Another participant, surnamed Lin （林）, said passengers at Taipei Main Station were generally accommodating and made space for her pet.

    Some pet owners suggested designating pet-only cars to ease concerns among pet owners and other passengers.

    TRTC official Liu Shih-chu （劉士莒） said the company would continue to gather public feedback to refine policies on pets and space allocation, particularly on weekends and holidays, when ridership is higher.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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