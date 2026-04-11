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    《TAIPEI TIMES》Population shows decline of 27 consecutive months

    2026/04/11 03:00
    Children sit on a lawn in Hsinchu County on Feb. 26. Photo: Huang Mei-chu, Taipei Times

    Children sit on a lawn in Hsinchu County on Feb. 26. Photo: Huang Mei-chu, Taipei Times

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan’s population was 23,270,568 as of the end of last month, marking 27 consecutive months of decline, with 8,798 babies born last month, Ministry of the Interior statistics showed.

    The ministry yesterday released population statistics from last month, which showed the population had fallen 104,174 since the same time last year and 9,705 since February.

    By municipality, Taoyuan registered the highest population growth rate at 0.47 percent, followed by Hsinchu County at 0.14 percent and Taichung at 0.11 percent.

    Conversely, Kinmen County recorded the steepest population decline at 2.1 percent, followed by Taipei at 1.51 percent and Chiayi County at 1.19 percent.

    A record low of 2,275 babies were born in February, so last month’s 8,798 births marked a significant rebound.

    The natural population change, or difference between births and deaths, last month was negative 9,809 people.

    The social population change, or number of people moving in minus those moving out, was 104 people.

    In addition, 9,756 couples got married last month: 9,447 heterosexual couples and 309 same-sex couples.

    There were 4,765 divorces last month, 4,678 between heterosexual couples and 87 between same-sex couples.

    As of the end of last month, 11.43 percent of the population was aged younger than 15, 68.28 percent was aged 15 to 64 and 20.29 percent was aged 65 or older, maintaining the nation’s status as a super-aged society.

    By municipality, Taipei had the highest proportion of residents aged 65 or older, at 24.43 percent, while Hsinchu County had the lowest, at 15.26 percent.

    Additional reporting by Lee Wen-hsin

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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